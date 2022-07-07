Klara Castanho thanks affection after revealing rape and pregnancy: ‘The last few days were not easy’ – Entertainment

Klara Castanho spoke for the first time this Wednesday (6) since she released an open letter, after having her pregnancy as a result of a rape publicly revealed. The actress thanked the reception and affection that she has received from everyone since last June 25th.

“The last few days have not been easy, but I wanted to come here to thank you for every word of love, affection and welcome that I have received and have been receiving. All this affection has been very important to me and I needed to share my gratitude with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.





The actress took the moment to reassure her fans, and explained that she is taking care of herself and doing psychological follow-up: “I know that many of you are worried about me, but I want to say that I’m taking care of myself, doing psychological follow-up and I’m still surrounded by professionals who are working for the preservation of my rights”.

“I want to thank my family, my friends, my professional colleagues, the fans who accompany me and, also, the serious and responsible press, which has been respecting me during this moment”, he concluded.

