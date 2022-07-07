Klara Castanho thanks for the reception after the leak

Klara Castanho, 21, spoke today about the difficult days she has faced since the news that she gave up a baby for adoption after being raped was revealed. The actress thanked the love and welcome from family, friends and fans.

“The last few days have not been easy, but I wanted to come here to thank you for every word of love, affection and welcome that I have received and have been receiving”, she began, in a post on Instagram.

The actress stated that all the affection from her family, friends by profession and fans has been very important to her, so she believed it was necessary to share her gratitude with people.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know that many of you are worried about me, but I want to say that I am taking care of myself, doing psychological follow-up and I am still surrounded by professionals who are working to preserve my rights”, she said.

She continued the text with thanks to all the people who have respected her since the news of the rape and the baby being given up for adoption was leaked.

I want to thank my family, my friends, my professional colleagues, the fans who accompany me and, also, the serious and responsible press, which has been respecting me during this moment.

klara brown

The actress had already spoken out after publishing the open letter where she detailed everything that happened to her. In the text, she asked for “winds of change”, and said she wants her next screen character to be responsible for these new airs.

Castanho expressed his desire for the future in the comments of an Instagram post by producer Zola Filmes, responsible for the Netflix series “Good Morning, Veronica”, in which she plays the young Ângela, a character who suffers sexual abuse.

On the platform, the producer offered solidarity to the actress, and said that “no woman should be forced to expose a violence that has passed”. “We are terribly sorry for all the horror and suffering they have caused you,” added Zola’s profile.

In the comments, Klara asked for changes in her life. “May our Angela bring winds of change. It’s just what I want now. Thank you for your care”, wrote the actress.

Understand

Klara Castanho revealed that she managed a child after being raped and gave her up for adoption last Saturday (25). The story gained notoriety after comments from presenter Antonia Fontenelle and journalist Leo Dias. Later, through an open letter, the actress broke the silence, and reported the violence suffered.

Klara said she was raped and became pregnant, even though she took the morning after pill. Classified by her as “the most difficult account of my life”, the famous explained that she did not want to make the matter public, but since the adoption was exposed, she decided to speak out.

Later, Leo Dias, and the Metrópoles portal that hosts the journalist’s blog, apologized to Klara Castanho for the undue exposure of the case. The portal also assured that it will not fire the columnist.

Several celebrities sympathized with Klara after the incident, including actresses Juliana Paes and Flavia Alessandra, singers Jojo Toddynho and Luisa Sonza and presenters Ana Maria Braga and Sonia Abrão.