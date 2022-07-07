Kross 10′ tablet: above average configuration and good value for money

Did you know that the tablet market is very hot in Brazil? According to some research, in 2021 more than 2.7 million units of the device were sold in the country, moving more than R$ 2 billion in the year.

The current interest in tablets – which date back to the 1980s, for those who don’t know – is very much in line with the reality generated by the covid-19 pandemic. Distance learning, remote work and the constant presence of children at home can all benefit from the device.

In the case of the study, a tablet can be very useful for following classes in different places or even for the production of texts and other works. Regarding the corporate market, many people use tablets as a second screen, to expand the desktop and facilitate transport. And parents are well aware that a big screen with picture quality can help distract their kids in everyday life.

With these things in mind, you may be wondering what’s new in the tablet market, even to understand which model is worth investing money in. Then you need to know the Kross 10-inch tablet that will be presented next.

(Disclosure/Kross)

Above average configurations with good value for money

This option has a 10.36-inch screen and a resolution of 1,200 by 2,000 – it is worth mentioning that the brand has also launched options with smaller 8-inch screens. Despite having a good viewing space, it is thin and weighs less than 1 kilo, which makes it easy to transport.

Regarding performance, it has an Octa-Core T618 processor that, together with 4 GB of RAM memory, provides outstanding operating speed, without crashes and allowing you to use multiple applications simultaneously. The storage is 64 GB, that is, it has enough to store many files and use the device in different situations. If space is lacking, you can expand it up to 1TB with a microSD memory card.

Another highlight of this Kross tablet is the 6,600 mAh lithium battery, which allows continuous use, even watching movies, for example, for up to 10 hours without needing to recharge. Still in the entertainment theme, the device has four powerful speakers for an unparalleled sound experience.

It is also worth mentioning the cameras, after all, as much as the focus of the tablet is not photography, it is always positive to be able to record some moments easily. For this, the Kross has an 8 MP rear camera with flash and a 5 MP front camera for quality photos and videos.

It has a 4G chip slot for you to be connected from anywhere, as well as support for 2.4 Hz and 5 Hz Wi-Fi networks. And we couldn’t leave the design aside: thin and elegant, in shades of gray, it offers more sophistication and style in use.

(Disclosure/Kross)

Proven quality and good service

One important thing about Kross as a whole is that the brand is Brazilian and the devices are entirely manufactured here in Brazil. In addition, the company makes payment machines.

Industries that produce machines like this need a lot of certifications to operate, especially to attest to the quality of products, so this production characteristic gives quality authority to tablets. Basically, it’s a brand you can trust.

Kross also stands out for its after-sales service, which is fully human and sends responses within 90 minutes of a support request via the website.

So, are you interested? Today you can find Kross tablets for less than R$ 2,000 and you even get a protective silicone cover so you can start using them without worrying about the safety of the device. meet Kross tablets and get yours now.