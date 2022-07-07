Latam flights debut at Montes Claros airport, in northern Minas Gerais

Image: @aeroportodemontesclaros





This last Tuesday, July 5th, marked the debut of Latam flights at Mário Ribeiro Airport, in Montes Claros, an important city in the north of Minas Gerais.

Flight TAM-3592, which will run daily, departs from São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, at different times, depending on the day, and with A319 or A320 aircraft, with capacities for 144 and 180 passengers, respectively. In the opposite direction, the flight leaving the city of Minas Gerais is the TAM-3593.

In the description of its commemorative video for the debut, the company comments: “North of Minas is closer to the main destinations in the world! It is with great joy that we announce the opening of the Montes Claros (MG) – Guarulhos (SP) route. More ease and connectivity for residents of the region to travel to national and international destinations.”

The profile “Aeroporto de Montes Claros” on Instagram published the image of the moment of the baptism of the A320 aircraft with registration PR-MHP, commemorating the debut of the operation:





The new route officially debuted LATAM’s third destination in Minas Gerais after Belo Horizonte and Uberlândia. Also this July, LATAM will also debut operations at the Zona da Mata Airport, in Juiz de Fora (MG), in addition to Caxias do Sul (RS) and Cascavel (PR).

The municipality of Montes Claros stands out in the north of Minas for an economy based on trade and services (education and health) and large industrial complexes. It has more than 400 thousand inhabitants, according to IBGE estimates for 2021.

According to data from the administrator Infraero, the Mário Ribeiro airport, 7 km from the city center, has a runway measuring 2,100 meters long by 45 meters wide, a patio with 12 stopping positions and a capacity for 500,000 passengers per year.

In addition to the new Latam flights, it receives ATR 72-600 aircraft operations from Azul Linhas Aéreas, in connection with Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, and from Gol Linhas Aéreas with Boeing 737-700 jets, to Guarulhos.