Lesbians have difficulty going to the gynecologist: how to solve it?

“The first time I went to the gynecologist alone I was about 20 years old. My ex-partner had told me that I had HPV and I went to ask for tests. It was very embarrassing”. This is how the architect Laura de Souza, 33, narrated her first experience as a homosexual woman with the gynecologist. She, who comes from a conservative and evangelical family, heard little about women’s health at home. And the office was not welcomed either.

It is experiences like these that make lesbian, bisexual and transgender women afraid to seek proper medical care. “The main complaint of these women is fear. Most of them don’t go to a gynecologist for 15, 20 years”, says Patrícia Carvalho, gynecologist and obstetrician who works at the Center for Affective Medicine, in São Paulo, aimed at welcoming the LGBTQIA+ population. .

“The difference in care has to be in the reception strategy”, says gynecologist Mariana Vizza, founder of Casa Irene, a gynecological care center with autonomy and respect, in São Paulo. “What I need to know is how each person’s sex life is, regardless of their sexuality. The doctor needs to be neutral, regardless of the type of penetration”, she adds. According to her, whether this is done with a penis, hand, tongue, vibrator, a Pap smear will always be necessary.

For Carla Cristina Marques, a specialist in family medicine and a doctor at the women’s health clinic of the Coletivo Feminista Sexualidade e Saúde de São Paulo, it is always important to ask the patient questions without making judgments about her choices. “To be able to provide comprehensive care to the person’s health, assess mental health issues related to lesbophobia and adequately guide the need for examinations”, she says.

A study done by the Women’s Health Issues Journal compared the odds of sisters, one lesbian and one straight, having breast cancer. Women over 40 years old in the state of California were interviewed and concluded that bisexual and lesbian women are more likely to develop various types of cancers, including breast and ovarian cancers, probably because they go to the doctor less. Another recent study by the American Cancer Society concluded the same. “This is probably related to the barriers they face in accessing health services,” explains Carla.

Sexuality is still a taboo

Laura stopped going to the doctors because she heard in an office that she had to “give the boys a chance”, since, at the time, she had never experienced sexual intercourse with men.

“I remember having contact with the doctor that it was because of my partner who had sought her out and she made a speech about how I needed to have children, as if my sexuality would distance me from motherhood. boys,” Laura said. When asking for help on how to protect herself, she claims that the doctor said anything, as if what she did was not even sexual intercourse.

This caused Laura to stay away from the offices for many years. “I didn’t go for a long time because it was embarrassing. The initial questions were always the same, assuming I was heterosexual”, she says. By this time, Laura had already had relationships with a few men, but mostly with women.

“Until I found a feminist collective and had the first consultation in my life with someone who did not disqualify me. On the contrary, she was welcoming as other doctors have never been”, she says. No wonder, there are still many women ashamed to open up to their relationships, even within the doctor’s office.

“There is still a lack of training for health professionals to adequately address issues of sexuality. I hear many reports about the indication of the contraceptive pill without questioning what relationships that person has, for example”, says Carla. She is one of the doctors who works at the collective where Laura felt welcomed.

“The WHO recommends that all routine consultations have questions about sex life. And in college we are already instructed to ask about sexual practices before asking about contraception. That way, the question is open and gives space for the woman to answer”, she says. Mariana.

Exam table and diseases

As Laura reported in her story at the beginning of this article, lesbian and bisexual women can also have STIs. Therefore, it is important to carry out examinations in the doctor’s office. They are not related to the type of penetration, but to the most common diseases to be developed in women. “There is no difference in terms of the physical examination”, says Patricia.

Care only changes, but even with examination, it is if the woman has never had any type of penetration – not just one that involves a penis. “Both the hand and sex toys shared during sex can take the virus into the body, so it is necessary to always do the same. pap smear“, says Mariana.

Carla states that the transmission of HPV, chlamydia, trichomonassyphilis, gonorrhea, herpes and HIV it can happen from contact with fluids, such as menstrual blood and vaginal secretion, and accessories and also from the vaginal or anal mucosa itself when in contact with the partner’s mouth, hands and vagina. Not to mention that there are no disease prevention methods as effective for women only as there are in a heterosexual relationship.

“The guideline is to take exams ISTS regularly, use condoms in accessories and change them when someone else uses them. It’s also good to keep nails short, to avoid contact with menstrual blood”, says Carla. She also recommends vaccination for hepatitis B and HPV. “Um care is not to stigmatize the lesbian relationship, as there is a lack of adequate studies on these methods, and to place even more barriers to having pleasure”, I concluded.