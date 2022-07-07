Live, Sonia Abrão stars in climax with Alessandro Lo-Bianco and detonates: “Besta”

After a comment on ‘A Tarde É Sua’, Sonia Abrão gets angry and gives a sermon to Alessandro Lo-Bianco live

The weather weighed heavily during the presentation of the The Afternoon Is Yours [Rede TV!] this Wednesday (06). That’s because the presenter Sonia Abram starred in a real climax with the columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco.

It all started when the reporter discussed how Globo’s backstage would be after the presenter left. Fátima Bernardes who was replaced by the also presenter Patricia Poetin command of Date.

For Lo-Biancothe host Manoel Soareswhich is next to Poet, is not receiving adequate treatment and not having the deserved prominence. He then compared the professional with the Louro Manésubstitute puppet of Louro José. Turns out the comparison irritated Sonia Abramwhich he did not miss.

“Of course, the station did not make it clear that Patrícia Poeta was the great presenter. What this report points out is the following: there is Louro Mané and Ana Maria Braga. Who is the presenter of the program? Ana Maria Braga. Likewise with the Encounter. Who is the presenter? It is Patrícia Poeta, not Manoel Soares”, explained the columnist, referring to a report that points to a boycott of the program due to the lack of prominence given to Manuel.

Sonia Abram so he didn’t hide that he didn’t like the comparison and lectured the live columnist. “But we cannot compare. What a silly comparison! Wow… ah! For the love of God”, she said, disapproving of her fellow broadcaster’s speech, who ignored the comment.

RELEASED THE VERB

the presenter Sonia Abram strongly criticized the sex scene between Jove and Juma in the chapter of wetland which aired last night. During the The afternoon is yours last Tuesday (5), she classified the sequence as “horrible”.

“More like a mating dance. Horrible. And the anaconda had to show up. It was really weird, it was soft porn.”, she stated that she was not attracted to the sequel. For the presenter, the chapter ended up marked by another scene