Loan Caixa Tem: See how to update the application and apply for the loan

The application box has was created to facilitate the payments of the Emergency Aid in 2020. However, after the end of the program, the platform was expanded, receiving various services and passing on other benefits, such as the Brazil aid.

As it is considered a digital wallet, the application has recently started to offer a line of credit for individuals who wish to undertake and for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Check the conditions below!

Loan for individuals

Interest: from 1.95% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 1 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Hiring: via Caixa Tem app.

Loan for MEIs

Interest: from 1.99% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 3 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service;

Hiring: in person at a Caixa branch.

How to get the loan?

To take out the loan, MEIs must go in person to a branch of the Federal Savings Bank and bring supporting documentation, such as personal documents and CNPJ.

Individuals, on the other hand, can take out the loan through the Caixa Tem app, but for that, it is necessary to update the system. See the step by step below:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH handy; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.