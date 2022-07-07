Lord got sick and hit my car

Actor Cauã Reymond, 42, was in a car accident this morning, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro. As the famous explained, a man felt sick behind the wheel and ended up hitting his car at the moment he was leaving martial arts training.

Through the stories of his profile on Instagram, Reymond, still wearing the training kimono, detailed what happened, reassured fans by saying that he is fine. Still, the artist stressed that you were attended by the Fire Department and will also be “very well”.

“Good morning, guys! How are you? I ended up having an accident here. It’s okay, thank God. But I’m making this video to thank the care and performance of the Barra Presente staff and also the Fire Department. unfortunately it hit my car I was feeling a little ill and the Fire Department arrived super fast to attend to him and he too, God willing, will be very well. I wanted to thank you, thank you very much! Health to all and a good day The training was good, but unfortunately the accident happened”, he declared.

According to information from the Secretary of State and Government of Rio, it was found that the gentleman, whose identity was not revealed, felt sick while driving, lost control and “slightly” hit the back of the vehicle belonging to Cauã Reymond. .

Firefighters were called and the elderly man was taken to Lourenço Jorge Hospital to receive care. The actor remained at the scene until the firefighters left.