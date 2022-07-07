Lucas Selfie apologizes to Dynho Alves after fight on podcast

After the confusion led by Dynho Alves and Christian Figueiredo in the podcast Eu Fico Loko on Tuesday (5/7), Lucas Selfie, one of the presenters of the attraction, also came to the public to apologize to the funkeiro through his Stories, this Wednesday (7/6).

The request comes shortly after Figueiredo’s initiative to appease the mood. The beef started after Dynho Alves got annoyed with jokes about his videos on the adult content platform OnlyFans and questions about controversial moments in A Fazenda.

“I saw that you didn’t like (the interview). So I came here, humbly apologizing if you didn’t like that we brought up any kind of subject of the things you had done. I’m a huge admirer of your work,” Selfie said.

Dynho Alves and Christian Figueiredo Dynho Alves and Christian Figueiredo (Editing Metrópoles)Reproduction/Youtube Lucas-Selfie-Chris-Figueiredo-Dynho Lucas Selfie returns to Instagram after beef between Chris Figueiredo and Dynhoreproduction Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) 0

The influencer also revealed that he even asked if his presence in the interview had bothered Dynho: You already made it clear there, live, that you don’t really like me. I understand you, there are a lot of people who don’t go, it happens, bones of the trade. I even asked if I left if you would feel better, you said yes, but Uber is too expensive and I wouldn’t be able to hit and come back and not do my content. But I leave here my apology again,” he detailed.

Selfie also raised the possibility of, in the future, a new interview that addresses different subjects: “If I have the opportunity to interview you again, we can talk about financial investment, tattoos, clothes, music, several things.”

understand the bullshit

Dynho was involved in a controversy last Tuesday (5/7) alongside Lucas Selfie and Christian Figueiredo. During the interview for the podcast Eu Fico Loko, the ex-husband of MC Mirella was very uncomfortable with the questions asked by the presenters.

He did not like the tone of the conversation and even asked if his participation in the program would only be about the rural reality show on Record TV, which he participated in last year. “I’ll get up, bro. You keep talking about it all the time”, said the former pawn.

“That was Dynho Alves here with you today. Now we hope to get out of this recording with Lumena“, said Figueiredo at the end of the episode of his podcast. Annoyed, Dynho got up and left the recording studio: “I’m going to record with your wife, fuckin’ vacilão*”, the dancer replied, already off-camera.

The influencer was surprised by the speech and shot: ‘Are you crazy, bro? You are crazy?”. The broadcast ended as he got up to go after the dancer. Christian Figueiredo is married to singer Priscila D’avila, better known as Zoo, with whom he has two children.

However, Christian Figueiredo went public the next day to apologize for the confusion: “I want to apologize to you if the questions exceeded your limits. At no time did I intend to make fun of its content, of its job… We asked some questions about the controversial moments of A Fazenda, and I saw that you took a pile there. I was wrong to continue something you weren’t opening up to, but it was you who said those words yourself, and I was annoying to insist on the subject”.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.