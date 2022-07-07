Lula complains about Bolsonaro’s motorcycle riders and promises Min. of culture

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again criticized the motorcycle riders of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and promised to recreate the Ministry of Culture, which he had extinguished, in a meeting today with sambistas in Rio de Janeiro.

It is the first day of pre-campaign travel by Lula and former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) to the state capital. The two arrive at the height of the split between PT and PSB over the Senate nomination. Tomorrow (7) there will be a big event in Cinelândia, downtown.

The meeting with sambistas was held on the court of the Unidos da Tijuca school, in the north zone. After hearing speeches from representatives of samba schools, Lula opened his speech by criticizing the electoral rule that only allows official campaign rallies to take place from August onwards — but which, according to him, allows Bolsonaro’s motorcycle riders.

The impossibility of campaigning has often been criticized by the former president. Used to large open events, Lula has avoided holding rallies in squares and avenues under the pretext of security and that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) could consider an early campaign.

On the other hand, since the beginning of June, PT has been touring the country with closed events like this one in Rio. Although he does not ask for votes or officially speak for a candidacy, the acts have been used to promote his name and his local candidates.

We are doing something new in this period of [pré-]campaign, that we cannot ask for a vote because it is prohibited by law. We can only ask for a vote after August 15th. Bozo can ride motorcycles every day, but we have to stay here.”

Lula, at an event with samba dancers

Today, federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), pre-candidate for the state government; and state deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ), president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) and pre-candidate for the Senate.

Re-creating ministry and introducing culture into the budget

The main theme of the general and Lula’s speeches was culture, especially the samba schools and Carnival. The pre-candidate again promised to recreate the Ministry of Culture — which was turned into a secretariat in the first week of Bolsonaro’s government, in 2019 — and the development of regional culture committees to develop local initiatives.

“Culture people were deprived because of this president’s policy,” criticized Lula.

There were samba dancers Teresa Cristina; Aunt Surica da Portela, who paid tribute to Monarco, who died in December; Hummingbird Neguinho; the carnival artist Leandro Vieira; actors Luis Lobianco and Sérgio Loroza and representatives of schools, samba groups and some Carnival blocks.

Lula also defended the introduction of cultural initiatives in the budget of the Union, states and municipalities. “Can’t the owner of a school [de samba] begging for help, she has to be in the budget, to know how she’s going to spend it”, he said.

“It’s an industry capable of producing jobs, producing professionalization of people — because what you do in the realization of these fantasies is not just any thing”, he said. “A country that does not explore its culture is a country doomed to be spiritually poor.”

We need to look at how sad this country was in 2021, when there was no Carnival in any state of the federation, how sad this country was, how this country was left without a smile.”

Lula, at an event with samba dancers

The event took place the day after Bolsonaro’s vetoes to the two bills to promote culture, the Aldir Blanc Law 2 (PL 1518/2021) and the Paulo Gustavo Law (PLC 73/2021), by the Chamber of Deputies were overturned.

The Aldir Blanc Law 2, named in honor of the composer who died in 2020 as a result of covid-19, creates a national policy of permanent incentive to culture, with the annual application of funds in states and municipalities to finance cultural projects, with the forecast annual transfer of R$ 3 billion from the Union to states and municipalities.

The text that deals with the Paulo Gustavo Law —a comedian who also had covid—, in turn, allocates around R$3.8 billion from the National Culture Fund and the Audiovisual Sector Fund to artists due to the losses suffered over the years. of the pandemic crisis.

Fight in the Senate race

Lula arrives at the height of the split between PT and PSB over the Senate nomination for Rio. The former president bankrolled the PT’s support for Freixo’s pre-candidacy for the government, conditioning Ceciliano to the Senate.

The problem is that deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) also sees a vacancy in Congress and, ahead in the polls, has repeated that he will not withdraw his name and has the local support of his party. Freixo, however, took the stage alongside Ceciliano. Molon was also present, but he stayed in the audience.

According to sources reported to UOL, Molon’s insistence on staying in the Senate race has angered both Lula and Freixo, who defends Ceciliano’s name. The former president intended to arrive in Rio with the situation resolved, but, as in other states, the impasse to be continued.