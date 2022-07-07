Lula has 48% and Bolsonaro, 39.3% in the 2nd round

In the 1st round scenario, PT appears with 41.1% of the votes against 35.1% of the current Chief Executive

PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would win in a possible 2nd round against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by 48% to 39.3% of the votes, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas. The distance between the pre-candidates is 8.7 percentage points. The data were released this Wednesday (6.Jul.2022).

The survey heard 2,020 voters from 162 municipalities in Brazil. It was carried out from June 30 to July 5, 2022 and is registered with the TSE under number BR-09408/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey cost R$100,000 and was paid for by BGC Liquidez.

If Lula and Bolsonaro really contest the 2nd round, 9.1% of respondents intend to vote blank or annul, while another 3.7% do not know how to respond.

1st TURN

In the expanded scenario of the 1st round, Lula has 41.1% of the votes and Bolsonaro, 35.1%. In 3rd place is former governor Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7.4% of voting intentions. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2.2%, and deputy André Janones (Avante), 1.5%, appear next.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) have 0.6% each. Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo), 0.4%; Luciano Bivar (União), 0.3%; José Maria Eymael (DC), 0.2%; and Sofia Manzano (PCB), 0.2% complete the list. Leonardo Péricles (UP) did not add enough mentions to score.

White and null are 6.6%, while 3.7% do not know how to respond.

In the reduced dispute with the 4 best-placed pre-candidates, Lula has 42% and Bolsonaro, 35.9%. Then come Ciro, with 8.6% of voting intentions, and Janones, 1.9%.

Under these conditions, 7.8% of voters intend not to cast a vote in any of the options. Another 3.9% do not know or did not respond.

In a scenario with Tebet in place of the PDT pre-candidate, former president Lula appears with 44.4% of the votes, while Bolsonaro scores 36.5%. The emedebista senator has 3.4% and Janones, 2.2%. Another 9% would annul the vote and 4.5% do not know.

The survey indicates that the votes given to Ciro Gomes do not have a clear recipient and can be scattered in different directions.

POWER DATE

In the July 3-5 round held by the PowerDate, Lula has 50% of the voting intentions against 38% for Bolsonaro in an eventual 2nd round. In the inaugural confrontation, the PT mark 44% against 36% of the current president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022 through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

