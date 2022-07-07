Lunch away from home costs R$36 for workers in Cuiabá, says survey | Mato Grosso

The cost of having lunch away from home, on average, costs R$ 36.61 to workers in Cuiabá, according to the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefit Companies (ABBT). The data were released this Wednesday (6th) and refer to 51 Brazilian cities and the Federal District.

The price of a ready-to-eat lunch in the capital was below the national average, at R$40.64, which means that it is 17.4% above what had been recorded in 2019. In the previous edition, the price of the dish made in Cuiabá it was at R$ 36.30, and changed to R$ 36.61, that is, the value remained stable and there was a small variation.

Nationally, the Midwest recorded the lowest price for ready-to-eat lunch, with R$ 34.20. The Southeast appears as the most expensive, with R$ 42.83, followed by the Northeast, with R$ 40.28; North, with R$ 36.14 and the South, with R$ 36.97. In the national average, the dish made cost R$ 40.64, according to the association.

Prices of the dish made by category in Cuiabá in BRL Source: ABBT

After two years of interruption due to the health restrictions of Covid-19, the survey returned to check the economic scenario in establishments that accept the meal benefit as a form of payment. The association carried out the survey between the months of February and April of this year.

The calculation takes into account the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) and considers a prepared meal, drink (either soda, water or juice), dessert and breakfast as the ideal meal.

The inflation of food prices outside the home, in the last 12 months, was 6.6%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).