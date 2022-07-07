Magnetic material that freezes when heated intrigues scientists

A team of researchers at Radbound University in the Netherlands are baffled by the behavior of a magnetic material that, strangely, freezes when heated. The object in question, a neodymium magnet, was something from a study published in the scientific journal Nature Physics.

“It’s pretty counterproductive,” said Alexander Khajetoorians, a physicist who co-authored the study. “It’s like water turns into an ice cube when boiled.”

publicity

Neodymium magnets are actually a mixture of neodymium and iron, which allows it to behave as expected. In the case of pure magnetic material, it freezes when heated (Image: Lekdood/Shuttterstock)

Although intriguing, there is a scientific reason for this: in normal magnets, made of iron, a common phenomenon called “magnetic spin” of atoms align in the same direction – that is, in three-dimensional space, their magnetic poles to the north and to the east. south are always oriented in the same way. Other materials, such as copper, exhibit more random magnetic spins, what physicists call “spinning glass.”

Neodymium, a metal commonly found in countries like Brazil, China, USA, India, Sri Lanka and Australia (and highly irritating to eyes and skin) makes great magnets, but what people know as a “neodymium magnet” is, in fact, a ferromagnetic mixture – that is, a mixture of it with common iron, precisely so that its magnetic spins align correctly.

When pure, neodymium does not behave like other metals. It hasn’t even been two years since an earlier study determined that this metal has what’s been called “self-induced rotating glass.” In practice: its magnetic turns are naturally “buggy”, as the internet expression goes.

Read too

As far as temperature is concerned, what usually happens is: you heat up a metal, this increases its energy, which in turn increases the movement and speed of its magnetic spins. Conversely, cool a metal and its magnetic spins also slow down, maybe even stop.

Magnetic material that freezes

Neodymium’s magnetic material, however, freezes when heated: scientists led by Khajetoorians observed that when neodymium leaves -268°C (Celsius) and goes to -265°C, it is induced to a standstill state. And when the metal cooled down, its spins increased again.

The team speculates that this has to do with another phenomenon – “frustration”, and yes, that’s the name. Basically, a metal is unable to put itself into an expected state, which causes its atoms – and their spins – to fall into disarray.

In the case of neodymium, it is possible that its magnetic spin has temperature-dependent properties. When increasing it, these properties weaken, generating the moment of “frustration”. “This pattern freezing does not normally occur in magnetic materials,” said Khajetoorians.

What will happen now is the continuity of studies, in order to discover exactly what is the mechanism that allows the existence of a magnetic material that freezes when heated, said the scientist: “if at the end of everything we manage to create a model of how these materials behave, this can also be extrapolated to the behavior of a wide range of materials,” he said.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!