Man diagnosed as 1st case of ‘scrotal hissing’ in the world

A 72-year-old man sought a hospital in Ohio, in the United States, after hearing a kind of whistling coming from his testicles. Thus, it was diagnosed as the first case of ‘scrotal hissing’ in the world. The case happened about two years ago, but it was only disclosed recently, after the patient was fully treated. The man’s name has not been revealed to preserve his image, but the story is somewhat curious. The information is from the Science Journal.

The patient arrived at a hospital in Ohio, complaining of hearing a whistling coming from his testicles. In addition, he had a swollen face and a tightness in his chest.

After doing some tests, the doctors found that his life was at risk. This swelling and tightness in the chest was due to a pneumothorax (when air leaks out of the lungs and gets trapped in the rib cage). With the results of tests, it was also possible to notice that this air that escaped from the collapsed lungs generated a subcutaneous emphysema, a situation in which the air is trapped under the skin or tissues.

In the image below you can see the amount of air trapped under the patient’s skin, especially in the abdomen region. Air is represented in black in this CT image of the patient.

The tomography shows the large amount of air in this region, especially in the scrotum. This type of case is called pneumoscrotum and it is, by itself, quite rare, with only 60 cases recorded in the world.

But what is really unique so far is the fact that this is a ‘whistling scrotum’.

During examinations, doctors discovered that the patient had had surgery 5 months earlier and that he still had an open wound on the left side of his scrotum. It was through this wound that the air found its way out.

The man underwent two interventions to remove the air and today he is completely cured. The excess air in this region of the perineum continued to be eliminated over the course of two years, and it was only after finishing the treatment that the case was made public.

Read the full article about this rare case at https://amjcaserep.com/abstract/index/idArt/936441.

