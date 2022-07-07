Man hospitalized for vitamin D overdose in UK; know risks

A man was hospitalized in the UK for eight days after suffering an overdose of vitamin D. The patient, who was not named, took the supplement in doses hundreds of times higher than recommended.

Diagnosed with hypervitaminosis D, the patient also suffered an increase in the concentration of calcium in the body. Doctors call attention to the importance of using supplementation within recommended limits.

Vitamin D is an over-the-counter supplement (Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

On a radio show, the man heard about the supplements and then made an appointment with a private nutritionist. That’s when he started taking 50,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D three times a day.

This value is 375 times higher than the recommended dose. In our body, this substance is stored in the liver and fat cells, as a way of keeping a reserve for times of need.

Thus, high consumption increases the concentration until it reaches toxic levels. In less than a month, the Brit started experiencing nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, bouts of vomiting, cramps and ringing in the ears.

Suspending the supplementation was not enough to solve the problem, so the man sought health services. In the hospital, he was admitted for 8 days where he received saline and medication to regulate the levels of calcium in the blood.

As this compound acts in the absorption of calcium by the intestine, the condition is also accompanied by the so-called hypercalcemia – precisely the accumulation of too much of this mineral.

The treating physicians published the case study in the scientific journal BMJ Case Reports. They point out that it is important to keep the use of supplements, even over-the-counter ones, within adequate levels.

ARTICLE BMJ Case Reports: doi.org//10.1136/bcr-2022-250553