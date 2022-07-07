Manchester United agrees to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, and the ace approaches a new club

It really looks like Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United in the new season of European football that has begun. The ace, who is still in Lisbon, Portugal, would have communicated to the board of the English club his decision to leave, in the midst of the club not going to the Champions League edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester last season after making history at Real Madrid and Juventus. However, despite the good numbers, shirt 7 could do nothing and, thus, the Old Trafford giant ended up being left out of the Champions League – a factor that Cristiano uses to leave the club.

Faced with the player’s position, Manchester United agreed to sell its football among interested parties. The newspaper ‘The Sun’ reports that the board does not want to wear out with the player and is open to conversations. A deal, then, only depends on a good offer to the Old Trafford club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future

The player’s future still depends on some details, but soon everyone will know the next destination of the Portuguese star. In England, Chelsea seems to be the closest to having the Portuguese, who liked the Blues project and gave the green light to Tuchel’s team.

Bayern, on the lookout, apparently dropped out of the race, in Kahn’s words: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a change would not fit our philosophy.”

In addition to Chelsea, Barcelona is interested in relying on its football, including conversations between Jorge Mendes, his agent and Laporta, president of the La Liga club.

With United, CR7’s contract runs until July 2023. An agreement with a new club tends to happen later this month.