Maraísa opens her heart and regrets eight months of Marília Mendonça’s death: “We live it together”

Last Tuesday (6), the death of the singer Marília Mendonça eight months are completed. The sertaneja, who was at the height of her career, was one of the fatal victims of a plane crash, which left others dead, in November. The fatality caused great shock and commotion around the world.

the duo Maiara and Maraisa was very close to the singer. Together, they had the project “As Patroas”, with several successes. In this way, Maraísa used her social networks to remember a very special moment with the country singer and took the opportunity to mourn the death of her friend.

On her official Twitter account, Maraísa published a photo in which she appears alongside her sister Maiara, Marília and presenter Danilo Gentili. In the caption, the singer recalled the moment they made one of the first presentations of the “Festa das Patroas” on a television program.

Maraísa highlighted that she misses her a lot and took the opportunity to thank them for having lived this moment together. “One of the first programs that we took to the Festa das Patroas. Glad we lived it together! Eight months of nostalgia”, wrote the countrywoman in the publication.