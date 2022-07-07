Marcos Leonardo apologizes to the crowd after Santos’ elimination: “I won’t be able to sleep” | saints

The team says goodbye in the round of 16 of the competition. The Peixe striker regretted the defeat for the Venezuelans and asked for the support of the fans for the club to get back on its feet in the season.

“It’s difficult to speak at a delicate moment like this. Even more playing indoors, fans attended, sold out tickets and we didn’t respond. Such a difficult game, we were one less and we are looking for the result. We didn’t make it on penalties. It’s lifting your head, apologizing to the crowd and moving on. There are already Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. Ask the crowd to support us to turn it around. Thank everyone. Unfortunately the classification did not come.

– Very difficult to play with one less. We fight for the whole ball. We got the tie. Unfortunately on penalties they had the merit of converting. You have to go forward, look down. I won’t be able to sleep. Nobody will be able to sleep. We have to look forward. Everyone has to be closed, we have to be closed, struggling, as a family. Game by game and think ahead

Marcos Leonardo said that, like the fans, the players also suffer from being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana.

– Everyone suffers together, but they were fortunate enough to convert the penalties.

Now, Santos turns its focus to the Brazilian Championship. Peixe faces Atlético-GO, this Sunday, at 6 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 16th round of the national competition.

