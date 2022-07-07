Marília Mendonça’s mother says she meets Murilo Huff’s new girlfriend: “I know everything”

Marília Mendonça’s mother says that the two have no secrets; She also said that her daughter’s ex is “a son”

Country singer’s mother Marília Mendonçalady Ruth Dias clarified in a video published on his channel that he has already met the new affair of Murilo Hufffather of his grandson.

In an enlightening video, she welcomed her ex-son-in-law to her home to cook. It was then that she questioned the boy about his new love.

“So, are you in a relationship? There’s gossip out there”, she joked. He said it’s not like that. “What language, einh? I’m not in any serious relationship, what came out is true, but I’m getting to know her. Even you met her”said the sertanejo.

Mrs Ruth confirmed. “I’ve already met. I know everything, you’re at home, we have a loving relationship between mother and child”, she warned. The singer reiterated the affection between the two. “She is a second mother to me, we came together a lot for the sake of the family”assured.

Huff is having an affair with Nicole Melo, who is 27 years old and specializes in dermatology. Beautiful, she has a comfortable life with her three brothers and parents. The young woman also takes a risk as an influencer and has already posed for an essay sponsored by several clothing brands. She also shares details of her travels in Brazil and abroad – she has clicks on destinations like Chile, South Africa and the United States.

The death of Marília Mendonça turns nine months on this Wednesday.

PRAISE

Recently, the singer Henriqueby the country duo Henrique and Julianmoved when talking about the relationship he has with Ruth Diasmother of the singer Marília Mendonçaher longtime friend who passed away in November last year after a tragic plane crash.

“I have me [como exemplo], people took Dona Ruth as a mother. Everyone feels this maternal side of her, feels like her son. Because holding back that pain and showing the strength it is every day is inspiring. Aunt Ruth is inspiring”said Henry.