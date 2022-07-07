Marina Ruy Barbosa interrupts vacation and issues receipt after Gagliasso’s statement: “Hypocrisy”

Marina Ruy Barbosa interrupts vacation, makes an enigmatic publication and fans point out that it was indirect for the actor; Look

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosa intrigued fans this Thursday (7) by posting an indirect on social networks. Discreet about her personal life, she interrupted her vacation in Europe to speak out.

On her Twitter profile, the muse left a cryptic message.

“It’s damned hypocrisy”she declared without tagging anyone and without giving any explanations to the fans.

They quickly realized that the publication might have the right address: the actor Bruno Gagliasso. It’s just that this week, the heartthrob remembered the controversial “surubão de Noronha” and insinuated that an actress was the one who leaked the fictional story to the press.

“Surubão de Noronha is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera. That’s the truth. Do you want me to tell you who released it?”he commented in the interview.

Now, fans on social media believed that the message from the actress was for the actor. “At least he assumed the betrayal, right, you…”, pinned a fan. “Woman, erase! you just turned yourself in”, said another. “What receipt huh?”wrote another.

