Mario Frias’ health status is updated after heart attack

This Wednesday (6), the health status of Mario Frias was updated, hours after he suffered his third heart attack in two years. In a medical report issued by the Santa Lúcia hospital, in Brasília, where the former special secretary for culture of the Jair Bolsonaro government is hospitalized, the condition is stable, but with no forecast for discharge.

Also according to the report, Frias had a positive evolution in his health condition, but should remain in the health unit in the coming days. In May 2021, he had a heart attack and had to have two stents placed in his heart after undergoing a catheterization. At the age of 50, after a controversial stint at the Special Secretariat for Culture, Mario Frias was exonerated in March.

He had to leave the role in order to run in the 2022 elections, in October, for the post of federal deputy. The former actor took office in the government in May 2020, after a turbulent passage by actress Regina Duarte in the same position. In place of Frias, Hélio Ferraz de Oliveira, until then national secretary of the audiovisual sector, took over the role.

Mario Frias cancels appointments because of a heart attack

Mario Frias’ third heart attack happened last Monday (4). The announcement of the incident was through the actor’s own social networks. Because of this, Frias said that he will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. “I appreciate your understanding and count on everyone’s prayers. Stay with God and see you soon,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing his medical report.

At the time, doctors also released the first medical bulletin addressing the procedures adopted to save the former special secretary of culture, such as cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal. The actor remains in the same health unit with no expected discharge.