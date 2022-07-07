MEC: Bolsonaro asks the STF to suspend Moraes’ decision – 07/05/2022 – Poder

President Jair Bolsonaro asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on Tuesday (5th) to suspend the order that Minister Alexandre de Moraes gave to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to manifest itself on the alleged interference of the representative in the Police. Federal in the case that investigates suspicions about former minister Milton Ribeiro.

In the request, made through the AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union), the president argues that the investigation that investigates possible irregularities in the Ministry of Education is under the responsibility of Minister Cármen Lúcia and that there is duplicity in the investigations.

Bolsonaro says that the suspension request must be taken to a collegiate judgment of the STF – which would not normally happen this month, since the court is in the middle of the year and only returns to regular activities in August.

Moraes determined the manifestation of the PGR on the 28th, as part of the investigation that has been investigating suspicions of interference by the president in the Federal Police since 2020, after the resignation of Sergio Moro from the Ministry of Justice.

Moraes’ decision responded to a request made by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), which required the adoption of measures in relation to the Milton Ribeiro case.

The STF minister is also the rapporteur for other investigations that target Bolsonaro.

Carmen Lúcia, on the other hand, is responsible for another specific investigation into the suspicions related to Ribeiro, which is under secrecy.

The case was in the lower court and returned to the Supreme Court after the former minister stated, in an intercepted phone call, that Bolsonaro had said he had a “hunch” that he would be the target of search and seizure.

In this Tuesday’s request, the AGU states that Moraes’ order “implicitly authorized the facts raised by the Senator of the Republic to be scrutinized directly in the present INQ 4.831/DF [inquérito relatado por Moraes]despite not only the manifest absence of just cause for the continuation of the investigation, but also the absence of connection between the matters”.

He says that the suspicions pointed out by Randolfe are already the subject of the investigation “reported by Minister Cármen Lúcia, a natural judge for the matter within the scope of the STF”.

The investigation being conducted by Moraes had been concluded by the Federal Police in March of this year. The PF said there were no indications that the president interfered at the time to protect allies and family members by changing the command of the agency.

Investigators also ruled out a possible slanderous denunciation of the former minister for accusing the president of interfering in the PF and initiating one of the main crises of the Bolsonaro government.

The PGR, however, did not comment on the possibility of closing or asking for the investigation to continue in the investigation.

Randolfe’s request to Moraes highlights the conversation that Milton had with his daughter and states that “the facts are very serious and deserve, as well as the various other interferences by Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police, a swift investigation and due punishment”.

“The president, because we are in a republican and democratic state of law, is not above the law, owing obedience to the rules as much as any citizen”, says the senator.

Milton Ribeiro was preventively arrested on the 22nd and released a day later, after determination by the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region). Pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, both linked to Bolsonaro, were also arrested, among others.

The former minister’s defense has said he committed no wrongdoings and that the arrest was illegal.