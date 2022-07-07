Meet celebrities who have suffered from electronic cigarettes and understand the risks of health devices – Who

+



Lucas Viana, Solange Almeida and Zé Neto suffered from the use of electronic cigarettes (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Recently, the model Lucas Viana revealed that he was rushed to the rescue, during a party, and ended up in the hospital after using an electronic cigarette. “I was at a party and suddenly I was out of breath in a surreal way. It felt like everything was clogged, as if I was drowning. I was rescued, they gave me a little oxygen device. All this happened because of electronic cigarettes, vape “, he said at the time.

In April this year, singer Solange Almeida said that she suffered a lot after using electronic cigarettes. “I couldn’t reach the tones as easily as I had before. The misuse of electronic cigarettes almost culminated in the total loss of my voice and my entire emotional state. It really took me off the ground”, he lamented.

Last year, Zé Neto, from the duo with Christian, discovered a lung disease due to the use of the device. “I really had a serious lung problem due to cigarettes, these Vapes. I even give a warning to anyone who messes with this crap… Stop it because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s just as bad or even more bad” , said the singer.

UNDERSTAND THE RISKS

Despite being banned in Brazil, the electronic cigarette (or vape) is already in the fourth generation and its use has been growing in party environments, bars and restaurants, mainly by young people. Its health effects are already proven, according to SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology) specialists. The equipment generates ultrafine particles that are able to cross the barrier of the lung alveoli and enter the bloodstream, causing the body to react with inflammation.

Often, when inflammation occurs in the endothelium wall, which lines the arteries, it can be injured and trigger acute cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and acute coronary syndrome. Nicotine also has an influence on the heart, because it increases heart rate and blood pressure. The protective effect that electronic cigarettes were thought to have is not confirmed. In countries that have adopted these products, there is a growing increase in cardiovascular events in the population under 50 years of age.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States recorded 2,800 hospitalizations and 68 deaths of young people, 70% of them were under 34 years of age. They were diagnosed with a syndrome called Evali, an acronym for lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products. Today it is known that the mixture that most causes Evali is composed of vitamin E, THC (the main active component of marijuana) and nicotine. In 30% of users, the use of nicotine alone was able to cause the disease.

It is worth remembering that the hookah is different, as it is a tobacco that undergoes combustion, heated with charcoal. However, it is also a substance that harms health, in addition to the risk of contamination when shared among users. When vapes emerged, people used bi-dual cigarettes, that is, they were both conventional and electronic cigarette smokers, using one or the other in case of restrictions or in an attempt to migrate.

In the third and fourth generations of vapes, attention is drawn to the increase in the number of exclusive users, that is, people who did not smoke conventionally. This made the evidence regarding its effects clearer to analyze. There are already studies that indicate that vapes can bring carcinogens to the bladder, generate endothelial dysfunction, increase cardiovascular risk, in addition to worsening and triggering bronchial asthma.

Furthermore, they are not effective in helping people to quit smoking. Those who started using electronic cigarettes continued to be dependent on nicotine. The percentage of individuals who use the product and manage to give it up definitively is the same as that of those who try to stop smoking without using another method: 3% to 5%. This is very worrying, because in addition to the risk to individual health, the use of vape can jeopardize the results already achieved by the anti-tobacco campaign in Brazil. From the point of view of human aggrandizement, civilization, there is no advantage in the use of electronic cigarettes, on the contrary.

According to Dr. Paulo Correa, coordinator of the Scientific Commission on Tobacco of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology, electronic cigarettes have their own risks, such as the leakage of chemical elements from the battery and elements that leak from the heated filament, which releases metals such as nickel, brass, copper and others. These metals carry specific risks. “The level of nickel in the body of an electronic cigarette user is two to 100 times greater than the amount of the metal in conventional cigarette smokers. Nickel is a Grade 1 carcinogen by the IARC, the international risk classification agency. 1 means that it is proven to cause cancer in humans. So, it has no safe exposure level. E-cigarettes can also cause Evali, which is a severe acute respiratory syndrome described in 2019 in the United States “, he explains.

According to the doctor, the scientific community is still trying to understand which substances may be related to Evali. “It occurs in people who use the devices to ‘vape’ (which is a misnomer) to ‘smoke’ e-cigarettes, but also in users of regular e-cigarettes, which have nicotine and other substances. , in October 2021, it was discovered that e-cigarettes have more than 2,000 substances that manufacturers do not mention. Carsten Prasse has done seminal work showing that most of them are ignored”, he explains.