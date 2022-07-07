Meet five highly carcinogenic foods — and avoid them

When it comes to information, from time to time numerous risk factors are pointed out that potentiate the emergence of cancer in the body. However, you need to be careful with fake news.

A good diet is essential to preserve health, but are there items and ingredients that really induce the production of cancer cells?

Before answering the question, it is necessary to elucidate what risk factors are. It is, in short, what affects your chances of contracting the disease. Different factors are linked to some types of cancer.

Be alert, then, to the five foods I list below, as science has already demonstrated their harmful potential:

Red meat

Several studies have pointed out the correlation between consumption of processed meats and the development of cancer. This doesn’t mean that you should cut them out of your diet, but that you need to control and avoid them in your routine. Specialists guide a limit consumption of 500 grams per week.

Soft drinks

It has, among the ingredients, a chemical substance known as 4-MI (4-methyl-imidazole), classified as a carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, of the World Health Organization (WHO). Avoid as much as possible.

Aspartame-type sweeteners

According to the Scientific Committee on Food and Health, of the United Nations, the consumption of this substance should not exceed 40 mg for each kilo of body weight, since it, in excess, is correlated with the development of cancer.

Another tip is to opt for natural sweeteners, such as xylitol or stevia, or alternate types of sweeteners.

Alcoholic beverages

Excessive alcohol intake can carry an increased risk for inflammatory diseases and liver disease. With increased inflammation in the body, the environment becomes more favorable for the development of cancer cells. In addition, alcohol also increases the production of free radicals, and is pro-oxidant.

chimarrão

Typical drink from the south of the country, some studies have already associated consumption with the emergence of cancer. It is believed that this association happens not because of the herb itself, but factors such as the use of mate accompanied by smoking and the industrial drying of this raw material, done through smoking. The drink should be avoided by hypertensive patients and individuals suffering from diseases in the gastrointestinal tract.