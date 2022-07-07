Mega Millions draws R$2 billion prize







Photo: Disclosure / The Lotter

The next jackpot 400 million dollarsmore of BRL 2 billion, gives Mega Millions will be drawn on Friday night (8), and there’s no need to travel to the United States for a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot. It is now possible to play with official lottery tickets through online services such as TheLotter.

Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for TheLotter stated: “Us. lottery rules do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play, however, in order to claim any prize, the lottery ticket must not leave the state in question. AND this is why our customers’ tickets are kept in a secure location in the US and customers receive a scanned copy of the ticket in their account as proof of ownership.

Over the years, TheLotter has paid out over $105 million in prizes to over 7 million winners worldwide! To date, the biggest winner on TheLotter is a player from Panama, Aura D., who won $30 million after playing Lotto Florida. You can also play and even win the huge Mega Millions jackpot! You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!





Photo: Disclosure / The Lotter

To try your luck and take home that $400 million jackpot is pretty simple:

1. Go to the page of Mega Millions at TheLotter

2. Choose the number of lines you want to play on

3. Choose your lucky numbers

4. Confirm your purchase

TheLotter has local agents across the US who purchase official lottery tickets on behalf of customers around the world. Before the draw, the physical (paper) ticket is scanned and a copy is uploaded to the online account that the user has created at TheLotter.





Photo: Playback/The Lotter

What will happen if you win?

When you win a lottery prize at TheLotter, the entire prize amount is yours as TheLotter does not charge commissions on awards. Smaller winnings will be transferred to your online account and you will be able to withdraw the money at any time, or use this amount for future participation in the lotteries. And if you win a jackpot, you will need to personally claim your winnings from the local lottery offices in question. In this case, an attorney provided free of charge by TheLotter will assist you with the prize collection process.

It is worth remembering that the chances of a Brazilian winning this jackpot are exactly the same as someone playing in the United States.

When is the next draw?

If you need more information on how to play at Mega Millions from Brazil, this Friday, visit TheLotter website. Good luck!

