Mega Millions pays BRL 2 billion this Friday (7/8)

It’s been almost four months since the US Mega Millions jackpot was won, but there’s a chance it will be taken away in the next draw this Friday (7/8) night. The North American lottery offers an incredible jackpot of US$400 million, equivalent to R$2 billion, and luckily, you have the chance to win it by buying the tickets online at TheLotter, the lottery ticket buying service. world’s leading online

US lotteries attract huge numbers of players from all over the world when jackpots have values ​​like this. And yes, the amount is astronomical.

Whoever hits the 6 numbers this week will, overnight, become several times richer than any of the richest celebrities in the country.

The next United States Mega Millions draw will take place on the night of Friday, July 8th, with a guaranteed jackpot of $400 million and, per US lottery rules, you do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play . You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

Three steps to play for the $400 million prize pool

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play with a single line for a price below 5:

Access the page of Mega Millions at TheLotter and choose lucky numbers: five main numbers and one additional number. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen. TheLotter’s local representatives in the United States will purchase the official ticket in the player’s name and you will be able to see it scanned into the personal account before the draw. When you win, you will be able to enjoy the prizes in full, 100% commission-free! You will be notified by email or text message.

If you win prizes of less than $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all travel expenses to claim the prize, and you won’t have to worry about a thing.

Millions of players have already won

In its nearly 20-year history, TheLotter has built a proven reputation that speaks for itself, with over $105 million paid out to nearly 7 million winners worldwide, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Australia, Iraq and Spain.

Panamanian wins $30 million jackpot

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the online lottery, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery. Upon receiving the great news, the new winner screamed, “Oh my God, I can’t believe it!” as she excitedly jumped on the other end of the line. “I really needed the money, you can’t imagine how much!” she said, when she was already calmer.

When is the next draw?

You can also play and even win the huge Mega Millions jackpot. If someone from Panama won an incredible prize in one of the North American lotteries after purchasing official tickets online at TheLotter, a Brazilian could also win. You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

If you need more information on how to play at Mega Millions Brazil, this Friday (8/7), visit TheLotter website. Good luck!