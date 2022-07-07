Mega-Sena 2498 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (6/7) – Nacional

Caixa raffled this Wednesday (7/6) the Mega-Sena 2498, which will pay R$ 51 million to the player who hits the six tens alone.
The contests Lotofácil 2565 (R$ 1.5 million), Quina 5890 (R$ 2.3 million), Lotomania 2335 (R$ 4.7 million) and Super Sete 266 (R$ 4.5 million) were also counted.
The draws were held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.
Wednesday Lotteries (7/6)
Mega-Sena 2498 – BRL 51 million
The maximum prize goes to the one who craves six numbers from 01 to 60.
Check out the dozens:
09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47
Lotofácil 2565 – BRL 1.5 million
Check out the dozens:
01 – 02 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 25
Quina 5890 – BRL 2.3 million
Check out the dozens:
19 – 27 – 30 – 41 – 66
Lotomania 2335 – BRL 4.7 million
Check out the dozens:
02 – 03 – 07 – 24 – 28 – 30 – 40 – 47 – 52 – 55 – 57 – 59 – 60 – 64 – 67 – 70 – 76 – 78 – 79 – 92
Super Seven 266 – BRL 4.5 million
1st column: 8
2nd column: 7
3rd column: 9
4th column: 3
5th column: 6
6th column: 6
7th column: 5