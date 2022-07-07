Mega-Sena, contest 2,498: single bet from Blumenau (SC) hits the six dozen and earns R$ 51.8 million alone | lotteries

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena, contest 2,498: single bet from Blumenau (SC) hits the six dozen and earns R$ 51.8 million alone | lotteries 1 Views

A simple bet made in Blumenau (SC) alone hit the six scores of the 2,498 Mega-Sena contest, held at 8 pm this Wednesday (6), in São Paulo. The winner earned BRL 51,830,706.79.

The bet was made at the Salto do Norte lottery, in the city of Santa Catarina.

See the dozens drawn: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

The corner had 88 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 51,135.50. The court had 7,866 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 817.24.

The next contest (2,499) will be on Saturday (9). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

VIDEOS: G1’s most watched videos in the last 7 days

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What explains the new series of mass layoffs in the innovation sector

Loft Installation //Disclosure At least for now, mass layoffs at startups seem to hold steady …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved