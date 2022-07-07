Mega-Sena: gambler hits 6 numbers and wins BRL 51 million

The tens drawn from the Mega-Sena 2498 were: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

(photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press) A player from Blumenau (SC) hit, alone, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, contest 2498, drawn on the night of this Wednesday (6/7). According to Caixa, the winner will receive R$ 51,830,706.79.

The tens drawn were: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

AWARD 5 hits: 88 winning bets, R$ 51,135.50 4 hits: 7,866 winning bets, BRL 817.24

Bet amount

In contest 2499, next Saturday (9), Mega-Sena will draw R$ 3 million. The single bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50.

To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option to write down up to 15 dozens from 01 to 60, making the ticket price above R$ 22 thousand.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – BRL 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – BRL 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the probability of a bet with six numbers taking the main prize in the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50 million. The proportion increases as more tens are ticked.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.