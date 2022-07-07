MEI that did not deliver the DASN may lose the health plan

Tax default may result in the exclusion of the CNPJ from the MEI of Simples Nacional, which would prevent maintaining the health plan. Know more.

On June 30th, the deadline for submitting the Annual Declaration of Individual Microentrepreneurs (DASN-MEI) ended. This declaration must be made annually, informing the Federal Revenue of the revenue obtained by the MEI and whether or not it had an employee.

However, the MEI that does not fulfill this commitment may lose its health plan, as accountability is mandatory even if the entrepreneur has not issued an invoice during 2021.

Health Plans for MEI

As there is a shortage in the offer of individual health plans in the market, several people have sought to formalize themselves as MEI in order to have access to collective health plans. And, in this way, have medical-hospital coverage.

According to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), more than 3.9 million people have formalized themselves as MEIs. Micro and small companies are important for the country’s economy, with a share of 21% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, with the pandemic, 67% of MEIs became more committed to debt and loans.

“Tax default may result in the exclusion of the CNPJ from the MEI of Simples Nacional, which would prevent the maintenance of the link with the health plan. It is important to warn about the responsibilities contracted by the consumer when setting up companies and also obtaining MEI, solely and exclusively for the purpose of contracting a health plan. Many register only for this purpose and are unaware of the legal commitments of managing a micro-enterprise”, explained to the iG portal the lawyer and president of the National Association of Benefit Administrators (ANAB), Alessandro de Toledo.

Traffic ticket

In addition to being able to run out of health insurance, the MEI that did not deliver the declaration by the deadline must pay a fine from R$ 50.00. At the time of transmission of the declaration, the payment slip is generated and can be printed together with the delivery receipt. If payment is made within 30 days, the fine is reduced by 50%.

