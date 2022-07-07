Mel appears with his daughter with Rodrigo Santoro and reveals perrengue

Mel Fronckowiak records moment with his daughter with Rodrigo Santoro and surprises

The actress and journalist Honey Fronckowiak has shown a little more of her routine with her daughter. Little Nina is five years old and is, for now, the only heiress of the famous with her husband, the actor. Rodrigo Santoro.

The couple has been together for about ten years and made the union official in 2016. The daughter was born on May 22, 2017 in the city of Rio de Janeiro, where the family lives to this day. Both Santoro and Mel are very private about their personal lives.

Mel Fronckowiak has been using the space to share with internet users more of his routine and, with that, his moments with his girl. The journalist surprised by revealing that she would have to face a challenge!

the wife of Rodrigo Santoro showed a photo in which he appears working from home. It shows a table full of work and just a tiny hand seeking Mom’s attention. Mel then reported with very good humor: “Flu = Child at home = Good luck home office“.

The couple reserves their official profiles on social networks to show, above all, work projects. The journalist, now working more at home, has shared her experiences in the maternity ward, showing walks and moments with her daughter.

Occasionally, they share with fans some photos together and beautiful declarations of love. Last weekend, for example, Mel Fronckowiak showed the romantic trip he took with his beloved. She is Rodrigo Santoro enjoyed a beautiful mountain landscape in a luxurious campsite in the city of Itaipava, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

The actor and the journalist posed in love amidst the nature of Rio de Janeiro. Mel, who works with travel programs, showed details of the glamorous accommodation with wine and fire to enjoy the mountain air.

However, when the subject is the daughter, discretion is total. The actors avoid showing photos that reveal Nina’s face. And the rare appearances, both in person and online, are always preserving the image of the heiress.

