Metallica reacts to the epic Stranger Things scene that makes use of the band’s music

Eddie Munson won over the metalheads, and the band lavished praise on the scene!

One of the best scenes from the final episodes of Stranger Things is, without a doubt, when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) pulls out his guitar to try to get the monsters’ attention, and gives an epic performance of “Master of Puppets” straight into the Upside Down. Many metalheads were left with one foot behind that the series from Netflix would make the classic hit “become a modinha”, but the Metallica – the band that created the song in 1986 – loved the scene.

At the Instagramthe band divulged the scene of the series and wrote a text extolling the production of Netflix:

“The way the Duffer Brothers [criadores] incorporate music into Stranger Things has always been top notch, so we were really excited that they not only included ‘Master of Puppets’ in the series, but also made her play in such an important scene that was built around the song. We were very excited to see the final result, which left us speechless. It’s extremely well done, to the point that people guessed the song after seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hand placement in one of the trailers!! How cool is that? It’s a huge honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and once again keep company with the many other amazing artists who have had their music on the series.”

The post on Instagram was still signed with the hashtag that says (in free translation) “All are welcome to the Metallica Family”. already in TikTokthe band’s profile directly responded to the comment of one of the fans bothered by the success, which read: “Metallica, my feelings for all the fake fans who discovered you for Stranger Things”. The band, in turn, doesn’t seem to be bothered by more people discovering their classics:

“Do not feel bad. All are welcome to the Metallica Family. If they liked ‘Master of Puppets’, chances are they’ll end up liking many more of our songs.”

Metallica still has a special connection to Stranger Things. The “Master of Puppets” guitars in the series were recorded by none other than Tye Trujilloson of the band’s bassist, Robert Trujillo. At the Instagramthe musician shared a video celebrating his son’s achievement and thanking the guitarist Kirk Hammett for the help.

Eddie Munson, by the way, seems to have been a gift to metalheads, and is slowly being embraced by bands. At the twitterthe official profile of the Iron Maiden joked with the scene in which the young man defends his musical taste from a nudge from Robin (Maya Hawke), yelling “This is music!” while holding a cassette tape of an Iron Maiden album. The British band just shared the photo saying, “We agree with you, Eddie!”.

Sadly, Eddie Munson’s journey came to an end in season four, and the character isn’t expected to return for the show’s fifth and final year. There is still no release date set for the final season of Stranger Things.

