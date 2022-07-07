Milk More Expensive Than Gasoline: Nobody Can Pay That Much Anymore

In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, going to the market became a martyrdom. With the price of food soaring, it is increasingly difficult to fill the cart and guarantee basic products for the family. Another villain in the domestic budget is milk, which in some places is already costing more than gasoline, approaching R$10 in São Paulo. In moments like these, it is clear how politics interferes a lot in our daily life.

In June 2010, when Lula was president, the price of a liter of milk was R$2.17. For a more direct comparison: the minimum wage that year was R$ 510. A minimum wage bought 235 liters of milk. In July 2022, with the minimum wage at R$1212, it is possible to buy only 121 liters of milk, a 49% drop in salary purchasing power.

According to a recent survey, 70% of regular milk consumers said that the food could not be missing at home. But the price is priceless, which even harms the quality of what we consume and serve for the family. To ensure that what little you can buy lasts in the fridge, many families have started to dilute the amount of milk in the box with water. For every liter of milk, one liter of water. Not to mention a new product that has been offered in supermarkets across the country: whey for human consumption, as a substitute.

In other cases, there are people who have stopped buying meat – which is also not at all accessible – in order to guarantee their children’s milk. And so, month after month, the purchasing power of the minimum wage falls, prices rise, and products that were once part of Brazilians’ lives are getting more on shelves than in supermarket carts. Beef itself, long-life milk and vegetable oil, for example, are some of the items that were purchased by fewer people in April 2022, compared to the same month in 2021.

And it is no less. According to a survey carried out in supermarkets in São Paulo, one of the states where the basic food basket is more expensive, a kilo of powdered milk is close to R$40.

Controlling inflation is an obligation to guarantee the working people their purchasing power, their purchasing power, so that people do not have to worsen the quality of their food every day. I have seen a lot of people on television saying: today I went to the supermarket, I bought less, I reduced my purchase, I brought a full cart, now I am bringing half a cart. I used to buy meat, I used to buy a kilo of meat a week, today I buy a kilo of meat a month. Squid

And the reason is, yes, politics. This has been happening because milk has been one of the main items that drive the increase in inflation within the food and beverage group today, a situation that should not end so soon for a few reasons, ranging from bad weather to political decisions of recent years old.

Why is milk so expensive?

What happened is that, even before things got tight for consumers in supermarkets, the account hadn’t closed for some time for producers. In 2019, a rancher needed to produce 28 liters of milk to buy a 60kg bag of corn, according to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/Usp). This year, this volume reached the peak of 45 liters per bag. In other words, it became more expensive to feed the herd and there was a drop in production. As the arroba of meat was valued, many ranchers ended up slaughtering less productive animals to try to minimize the damage. Consequence: in the first quarter of last year, we recorded the biggest historical drop in the volume of milk produced, of 10.3%.

Now, with the drought of the last cycle – also a result of the climate crisis – the quality of the pasture has been reduced even further. This off-season period should continue until mid-September, when spring rains promise to alleviate the situation.

It is true that, between April and July, the price of milk usually rises precisely because of the drought, which historically means that producers have to supplement cattle feed and pass this cost on to the final product. The war in Ukraine also raises the price of fertilizers, and the rise in fuel directly impacts the value of freight.

There are several events, often unpredictable, that affect the price of food. But it is possible to think of policies that aim to minimize the impacts of this on the population. Without this look at politics, it is the people who bear the consequences.

In the last twelve months, up to May – therefore, excluding the June increase –, boxed UHT milk rose 29.43% for the consumer, cheeses 17.4%, yogurt 20.4% and butter 17, 4%, all above the IPCA inflation of 11.7%.

All this added up makes us advance more and more in the sad statistic of food insecurity. In 2021, food insecurity reached a record level of 36%, more than double what it was seven years ago and, for the first time, higher than the global average (35%), according to Gallup poll data carried out since 2006, based on application of 125,000 questionnaires in around 160 countries, and analyzed in Brazil by the Social Policy Center of FGV Social. There are 125 million people in food insecurity, and 33 million Brazilians spend a whole day without eating anything at all.

With Lula: well-thought-out policy protects food prices

It is unacceptable to think that all this is happening in a country that, in 2014, had left the hunger map thanks to the policies of the PT governments. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva transformed the policy of valuing the minimum wage into law, guaranteed the real readjustment of the minimum wage by means of its correction based on the pass-through of the inflation of the previous year added to the variation of the GDP of two years before .

All of this is a consequence, yes, of the disastrous management of the economy by the Bolsonaro government. It is a tragedy announced by the dismantling of a series of policies that existed precisely to guarantee access to decent food for the entire population. It is at these times that we understand the difference that political terms make that place the people as a priority, that anticipate difficulties so that everyone can have a dignified life and be able to dream of a better future for themselves, their children and grandchildren.

And how is this done? In PT governments, the government controlled the price of food through the public food stocks of the National Supply Company (Conab), which are, in general terms, a way for the State to protect farmers and consumers from the risks inherent in agricultural activities. (rain, drought, frost, drought). Thus, the State “protected” food prices, because in times of difficulties, public stocks helped to regulate prices. Without them, we are more susceptible to weather and market unforeseen events and mismanagement.

Lula was the president who granted the largest increase in the minimum wage in the history of Brazil, since its creation, on May 1, 1940. Also under Dilma, family farming became a priority, with programs such as the Food Acquisition Program (PAA). ) and the valorization of family farming.

From the first day of his first government, Lula has always been a tireless fighter for the fight against hunger. In his governments, there was a ministry dedicated only to that. And the formula he always repeated “to include the poor in the budget” brought good results. This is the necessary answer so that the people can eat again, and eat well, in a country as rich as Brazil.