Milk soars and becomes more expensive than fuel – Economy

Unemployed, Samira Rodrigues needs to do math to buy milk for her 1-year-old daughter Evelyn (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Suddenly, consumers are faced with a scenario of apprehension and live a new drama when looking at the shelves of supermarkets and bakeries. With increases of more than 70% in Belo Horizonte and the region in the last three months, milk and its derivatives top the list of products that most put pressure on the basic basket of families.

Currently, people from Belo Horizonte can find a one-liter box of milk for almost R$10. The average price is higher than a liter of gasoline or diesel, which also accumulate adjustments.

According to a recent study by Fundao Ipead/UFMG, a liter of milk cost R$ 6.02 in June, up 38.7% in the year and 43.40% in the last 12 months in the capital of Minas Gerais. For comparison purposes, the Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was 0.69% in June, up 5.65% in the year and 12.04% in the last 12 months.

The constant rises in milk have also alarmedly raised the prices of a multitude of supermarket items: cheeses, curds, powdered milk, fermented milk, yogurts, breads, cakes, butters, cream and margarines.

Research by the Inter-Union Department of Socioeconomic Studies and Statistics (Dieese) shows that between May and June, whole milk and butter increased in June compared to May. In the value of UHT milk, the biggest increase was in Belo Horizonte (23.09%) and in the case of butter the biggest increase was in Campo Grande (5.69%).

In 12 months, all cities presented a price increase in both products. For UHT milk, the highest accumulated variations were recorded in Belo Horizonte (48.89%), Florianpolis (46.70%) and Porto Alegre (44.55%).

The research site Mercado Mineiro recorded variations between R$ 63% and R$ 76% for some milk brands compared to March. In turn, cheese (Minas and mozzarella) had readjustments between 19.45% and 53.49% in the same period. The most expensive Minas cheese costs R$ 79.90 in supermarkets where the research was carried out. In the periphery, however, the product has a new adjustment, with values ​​that reach R$ 90 or even R$ 100 per kilo. Powdered milk has increased between 22.42% and 48.02% in the last three months, depending on the brand.

Owner of a bakery in the East Region of BH, Markireny Gonalves complains about the absurd readjustments that she cannot pass on (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

“From what we have information on the market, the cost of production has been higher. The dry period is already challenging and traditionally the price of milk is already on the rise. We found the liter at R$ 2.99 or R$ 3.99 and going to R$ 4.99 was already a scandal for the consumer. But the world has completely changed, due to the rising cost of feeding livestock. Diesel, field inputs and electric energy contributed to this increase”, analyzes economist Feliciano Abreu, coordinator of Mercado Mineiro.

According to him, consumers are harmed by the strategies of some cooperatives, which reduce the supply of milk to the market: “The producer and the consumer are the ‘weakest’ in the chain. The producer is discouraged, receives little and at a high cost. On the other hand, the consumer is not able to buy the milk that the producer sells. During this period, some cooperatives notice the lack of milk supply and focus only on derivatives, because the added value is greater. They earn more on cheese or butter than selling bulk milk.”

Milk inflation leads families to a feeling of desolation. Unemployed since last year, Samira Rodrigues, 29, needs to do the math to buy milk for her daughter Evelyn, just 1 year old. With the increases, she practically stopped consuming the product to give priority to children. “In the past, she bought a box of 12 milks every 15 days. Now, I have to buy three to five liters in the same period. I have to adapt, because everything is very expensive. It is difficult for everyone”.

The diarist Arquimeia Armando, 49, is experiencing a similar drama. In order to save money and pay the bills, he has stopped buying some products, including milk. “In the past, we could buy several boxes and the month’s money was enough. Now, we can only buy when we have money, which has been increasingly difficult. something very sad.”

In turn, retired José Ananias de Menezes, 76, is now opting for new breakfast options instead of milk. “I started drinking plain coffee instead of coffee with milk. But even that doesn’t reduce the monthly bill, because coffee and sugar are also more expensive. I hope everything can improve in the coming months. That way, on d.”

In commerce, the increase in milk is also viewed with a lot of pessimism, since it is practically impossible to pass on the constant adjustments to the customer. “Total dissatisfaction, because the exorbitant increase. Our suppliers inform us every week that there is a new adjustment. We have to put as little as possible of this adjustment to the consumer. We work with a very low margin. For the entrepreneur, it is also difficult. We need a solution, because we won’t last long”, says Markireny Gonalves Ferreira, owner of a bakery in Alto Vera Cruz, in the eastern region of BH.

In the field

The rural producer obtained a slight readjustment of the milk he sells to the cooperatives, but these were insufficient to cover the losses. According to the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais (Faemg), the liter of milk sold by Minas Gerais producers reached the value of R$ 2.70 in June, a small increase of 5.05% compared to May. . On the other hand, the operating cost of production in the field increased by 16.6% compared to May last year with the same period in 2022.

According to Faemg’s agribusiness management analyst, Alexandre Gonzaga, economic factors contributed to the fall in milk production in the countryside, which has an effect on market prices – currently, Minas Gerais produces, on average, 9 billion liters per year. “Producers are seeing successive increases in the price of milk. The situation has improved a little. In order not to be left with idle capacity, the dairy industries have been competing fiercely for producer’s milk lately. Spot milk, which is the raw format sold by the industries, is being sold at R$4.36. a portrait of how fierce the fight between the industries is for the producer’s milk. In this context, producers reduced investments in farms, which also reduced milk production capacity,” he says.