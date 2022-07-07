Mineiro director opines on Betim stadium: ‘Communication game’

photo: reproduction/project The stadium would be inspired by the Arena da Baixada, from Atltico-PR, with an expected capacity of 45,000 fans at the games Mineiro’s director, Samuel Lloyd said in an interview with supersports, this Wednesday (6th), that the announcement of the intention of the city hall of Betim to build a stadium is a “great communication move”. Lloyd warned of the difficulty in making the work of an arena viable and the risk of its underutilization, as occurs in other spaces in Brazil, such as the Arenas da Amazônia, Pernambuco and das Dunas, all built for the World Cup, but with few events.

“I don’t have any information about Arena de Betim. I thought it was a great communication move. The project already existed. It was already a project that was ready, in the drawer, and that no one knew this project existed. So he took a ride, he’s a great communicator, owner of a communication vehicle, he took a ride on a hot topic and surfed,” he said.

“Whether the project is going to come out or not, if it goes to Cruzeiro, if it’s good for Cruzeiro or not, I don’t have any data in my hand that allows me to evaluate it. , after it is ready, manage this arena. How many idle arenas do we have in Brazil and in large cities?”, he added.

The city hall of Betim sent a proposal to the cruise, on the 23rd, for the partnership to manage the stadium that can be built in the municipality of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The stadium would be inspired by the Arena da Baixada, at Atltico-PR, with an estimated capacity of 45,000 fans for games and 52,000 people for concerts. According to the city hall, the stadium would be viable only as a space for events and entertainment.

Public-Private Partnership

For the construction, the money would come from a public-private partnership of R$ 450 million. The city of Betim said it had already received businessmen to talk about the project. A multinational group, whose name was not revealed, would have liked what was discussed with the city hall. The stadium area is close to the Partage mall, at the entrance to the city for the driver coming from Belo Horizonte. The site has no impediment to the start of the works, according to the city hall.

Samuel Lloyd questioned a Public-Private without a bid. “Based on your question and the words you used. We’re talking about a PPP, right? You said that he (Mayor Vittorio Medioli) offered that the city hall have a counterpart and that Cruzeiro join as a partner. Returning here on a republican issue , Brazilian law. PPP, people, bidding. No government can choose a private company to manage any public business without bidding. None”, he said.

“And we have very little knowledge about this in Brazil, which is absurd. It is for the public good, for all citizens. And not because company A or B has not only millions of people supporting it that it can simply take a public good.” That doesn’t exist. That’s Venezuela. There were people who like Venezuela who got really mad at me, sorry for everyone who likes Venezuela,” he added.