Misdiagnosis of cancer causes woman to amputate leg after chemotherapy

A Mexican woman was misdiagnosed with cancer and after undergoing 30 unnecessary chemotherapy sessions had to have one of her legs amputated. The case took place at the Zona 50 General Hospital of the Instituto Mexicano de Providência Social (IMSS) in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

As a result of the chemotherapy sessions, the woman developed a gigantic mass that required amputation of a leg and part of the frame. According to information from Noticieros Televisa, the doctors said that the woman had an aggressive, inoperable cancer, and that she had only six months to live.

It turns out that the treatment performed drastically worsened the patient’s health. The benign tumor, which initially measured two centimeters, grew to weigh 10 kilograms.

Understand how the wrong diagnosis was given

The story began in April 2017, when the woman went to the hospital with a severe contracture and severe pain in her legs. The doctors, without performing any tests, considered that the pain was caused by pressure on the sciatic nerve.

After 4 months of treatment and without any improvement, the patient returned to the hospital. This time she was diagnosed with untreated cancer. She underwent 30 chemotherapy sessions that lasted six months. In May 2018, she decided to seek a second medical opinion, and a new checkup that revealed the truth: the doctors were dead wrong with the diagnosis, and the woman had never had cancer.

The victim denounced the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in November 2018. The body issued a recommendation note and posted it on Twitter on 1th of July 2022.

one # woman was subjected to chemotherapy treatments based on a misdiagnosis on the HGZ-50 del @Tu_IMSS. For that, we issue it #Recommendation 117/2022. You can consult it here 🔗 https://t.co/BhfAdBOd17#DefendemosAlPueblo pic.twitter.com/OAshN9PL7z — CNDH in Mexico (@CNDH) July 1, 2022

