Mogi das Cruzes will open new vaccination schedules against Covid-19 this Thursday

The Municipal Secretary of Health of Mogi das Cruzes reported that it will open, at 9 am this Thursday (7), new vacancies for online scheduling of vaccination against Covid-19 for calls next week, between the 11th and 15th.

For elderly people aged 60 and over (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose), pregnant women and mothers (1st, 2nd or 3rd dose), the Covid-19 vaccine continues to be applied without the need for prior appointment. The service for these groups takes place from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm, in any health unit.

Scheduling for the rest of the population continues to be made through the website Click Vaccine. Check below the groups and age groups that have been attended by the immunization against Covid-19 in Mogi das Cruzes:

4th dose (2nd booster) for people aged 40+ (4 months after last dose)

4th dose (2nd booster) for healthcare workers (4 months after last dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for adults 18+ (4 months after 2nd dose)

3rd dose (1st booster) for 12-17 year olds (4 months after 2nd dose)

1st dose for adolescents (12 – 17 years) and adults (18+) not yet vaccinated

1st and 2nd dose for children 5 to 11 years (2nd dose of pediatric Pfizer 8 weeks after 1st dose; 2nd dose of Coronavac 28 days after 1st dose)

The flu

Vaccination against influenza is still released for the population over 6 months of age and takes place on free demand, however, according to the municipal administration, care depends on the availability of doses and operational capacity of each unit.

More information about vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 in Mogi das Cruzes can be obtained by contacting SIS 160.

