Monkeypox: Health says cases exceed 100 in Brazil | Health

Photo: Center for Disease Control/Disclosure – 05/20/2022 ‘Monkey pox’ virus

Almost a month after the first case was identified in Brazil, on June 9, the total number of people infected with the monkeypox virus in the country reached 106 this Wednesday, shows the latest report from the situation room created by the Ministry of Health to monitor the disease.

There are 75 cases in the State of São Paulo alone; 20 in Rio de Janeiro; three in Minas Gerais; two in Ceará; two in Paraná; two in Rio Grande do Sul; one in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Norte.

The folder also monitors another 73 suspects in 14 states and the Federal District. They are all states in the South and Southeast regions, in addition to possible infections in Acre; Amazon; Mato Grosso do Sul; Goiás; Piauí; Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte.

Among the confirmed cases, 105 are male and one is female. Among the suspects, 66 are men and 7 are women. According to the Ministry, 114 notifications have already been ruled out as cases of monkeypox since monitoring began. In Brazil, it is mandatory that all suspicions are reported to the Ministry.

The document also shows that, according to the announcements of the countries, until the 5th of July, 6,154 cases of the disease had already been identified in 53 nations.

Despite the progress, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided, during an emergency committee meeting held on the 23rd, that the scenario still does not represent a public health emergency of international scope, a status attributed to Covid-19, although it demonstrates worry.

The advance of the disease in Brazil occurs after states have already registered cases of local transmission of monkeypox, that is, in patients who contracted the disease in Brazil. This is because the infected did not return from abroad or had contact with someone who came from another country.