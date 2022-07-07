Mourning! Famous star dies on the eve of surprise 81st birthday

Mourning: Music legend dies at 80, about to win surprise party from friends

Famous music star and legend died this past Wednesday, July 6th, and the cause of death was not disclosed by the family. He is the guitarist and founder of the international band “Nazareth”, Manny Charlton80, leaving the music world in mourning.

About to turn 81 on the 25th of July, Manny Charlton died at his home in Dallas, Texas, and many music artists expressed their grief for the famous star.

For those who don’t know him, Manny Charlton he was very influential, even founding the Scottish band “Nazareth”, which had the hit “Love Hurts” popularized internationally, in addition to creating the first demos that generated the famous band “Guns N’ Roses”, at the request of Axl Rose himself.

In social networks, the grandson of Manny Charlton declared quickly about the death of the famous grandfather: “Rest in peace, my grandfather”, said Jamie Charlton.

FRIEND ASSUMES SURPRISE PARTY PREPARATIONS

The details of the death of Manny Charton guitarist Manuel Escudero, from the band “Sacramento”.

“I didn’t have the courage or strength to post this sad news yesterday. [06]. My friend, my brother and my partner Manny Charlton left us silently yesterday in Dallas. He had traveled there for a few days to settle some matters with his residence there and would return in a few days to Córdoba (Spain). ”, he began on his social networks.

“Yesterday they suddenly called me saying that Manny had just passed away at home and I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. He would have a birthday on the 25th of this month and I wanted to prepare a big party for him surrounded by all his friends and now that unfortunately won’t happen.”, declared Manuel Escudero, about the plans for the party on the eve of his 81st birthday. Manny Charlton.

“I am broken and torn apart by your departure, friend. I’ll keep singing ‘Love Hurts’ until I lose my voice for you.

Kisses and hugs to the sky, friend.”, concluded the affectionate declaration of the friend about the departure of the famous guitar star.