Moving average of deaths hits highest level in 100 days

Brazil today reached the highest moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 in 100 days — the indicator stood at 234. The highest value previously recorded was 236 on March 28. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index was up 53% from 14 days ago, reaching a 13th day high. If the value is above 15%, as today, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, means a downward trend, and between 15% and -15%, stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic, and is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases of the disease – in the last seven days.

Four regions of the country have a high moving average of deaths: Midwest (50%), Northeast (61%), Southeast (63%) and South (35%). The North has stability, at 3%.

In all, 16 states have a moving average of deaths on an uptrend, while eight states have a stable trend and two have a downward trend.

In the last 24 hours there were 335 new deaths in the country. Acre, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, and Tocantins did not register deaths this Wednesday (6). Amapá has not updated the data today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has lost 672,829 lives to the disease.

In addition, they were 74,309 new known cases of covid-19 today. As a result, the country 32,685,139 positive tests reported since March 2020.

The moving average of cases stood at 57,399. The indicator has been in an uptrend for 11 days, and today it has changed by 24% compared to 14 days ago.

Three regions of the country have a high moving average of cases: Northeast (98%), North (218%) and Southeast (19%). Another two register stability: Central-West (-14%) and South (5%).

Among the federation units, 19 have an increase in the moving average of cases, 5 have stability and two have a decline.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (150%)

Minas Gerais: high (142%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (46%)

North region

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: did not update the data today

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Pernambuco: stability (6%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (38%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-23%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (171%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (3%)

Santa Catarina: stability (11%)

government data

Brazil reported 361 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as indicated in the bulletin released today (6) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 672,790 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 77,166 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, bringing the total number of infected to 32,687,680 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 31,077,538 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 937,352 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.