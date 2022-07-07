MPCDF opens process to investigate irregular payment of travel by BRB directors

posted on 06/07/2022 20:00 / updated 06/07/2022 20:37



(credit: Paulo H Carvalho/Brasília Agency)

The Public Ministry of Accounts of the Federal District (MPCDF) opened a procedure to investigate irregularities in the payment of trips to directors of Banco de Brasília (BRB) to Uruguay to attend the Copa Libertadores final, in November 2021. family members and guests of the institution’s directors.

According to the document to which the Mail had access, the complaint to the MPCDF internal affairs department was anonymous. Reports point out that the BRB board approved an award “for its own benefit”, which made the bank pay the expenses of nine bank directors and their families (spouses and children) in Montevideo, characterizing “a leisure trip”.

“The complaint records that the aforementioned trip took place apart from the professional activities of the Bank’s employees, on a day off; without the approval of the Board of Directors or manifestation of the Remuneration Committee and in disagreement with the statutory rules”, highlighted the representation of the body forwarded to the Federal District Court of Auditors (TCDF) and signed by prosecutor Demóstenes Tres Albuquerque.

In the text, Albuquerque also states that the BRB limited itself to arguing that the trip was in the “context of promotional and relationship actions” of the bank, “without any details about the statutory procedures that led to the approval and granting of the benefit and about the expenses related to it; or clarifications on the compatibility of the decision and the expense with the BRB regulations”.

According to the prosecutor’s text, “there is no doubt” that – even though it has the legal nature of a mixed capital company exploring economic activity – the state-owned company, in addition to complying with the principle of efficiency, as such, under the terms of art. . 37 of the Federal Constitution and art. 19 of the Organic Law of the Federal District, “is also bound, in carrying out its activities, to the principles of legality, economy, impersonality, publicity and morality”

“In this sense, the superficial manifestation of Banco de Brasília S/A on the complaint, as well as the absence of detailed clarifications and supporting documents for its allegations, highlights evidence of verisimilitude of the aggregated complaint”, highlighted Albuquerque.

It is not the first complaint against the BRB. Minority shareholders and employee entities are contesting the lack of transparency in the disclosure of data related to the BRBCard operation, which accumulates delinquency by Flamengo fans. Specialists see accounting maneuver, but inspection bodies have not commented on the matter.