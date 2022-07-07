Municipalities of MT resume mandatory use of protective masks in closed places

Some municipalities in Mato Grosso have already resumed the mandatory use of protective masks in closed places, due to the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 across the state. The cities of Poconé and Rondolândia, for example, have already published a new decree amending the measure.

These two municipalities returned with the mandatory use of the mask in closed environments, whether public or private.

In Poconé, 104 km from Cuiabá, the city hall took into account the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease. According to the city’s latest epidemiological bulletin, 126 people tested positive for the disease.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the municipality defined new protocols to deal with the pandemic.

In Rondolândia, 1,600 km from Cuiabá, the use of masks is also mandatory again. The new decree was published this Tuesday (5).

Another measure created by the municipality is the suspension of the operation of concert halls, cinemas and leisure clubs in general.

The City Hall also suspended face-to-face classes in day care centers, schools and universities, allowing only professionals access to school units to enable the recording of classes.

A curfew was also decreed from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The prefecture suspended all appointments, surgical and outpatient elective procedures in public health units.

According to data from the Epidemiological Panel of the State Health Department (SES-MT), since the beginning of the pandemic, 607 cases have been reported, and five deaths from Covid-19, in the municipality.