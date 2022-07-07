Muscle problem should change Mantuan’s farewell schedule from Corinthians; see the details

Gustavo Mantuan left the Bombonera pitch at the beginning of the second half after feeling a muscle problem in the posterior muscle of his left thigh. This problem should anticipate the departure of Corinthians shirt 31. The severity of the muscle problem will come out this Thursday.

The schedule of the professional football department, combined with the Zenit board, was that the attacking midfielder would face Boca Juniors (Libertadores), Flamengo (Brasileirão) and Santos (Copa do Brasil), being released to travel to Russia on Thursday. fair, the 14th.

Now, with the muscle problem, the greater tendency is that Mantuan will no longer play for Corinthians, making the historic confrontation at Bombonera the last of his current stint with the professional team. Confirmation will come with the result of the imaging test.

Mantuan was loaned to Zenit along with goalkeeper Ivan, in exchange for the loan of striker Yuri Alberto. The three assignments were agreed for one year (until June 2023). If the Russians want to keep the 21-year-old, they will have to pay €10 million at the end of the loan (R$55 million).

If he doesn’t play for Corinthians again because of the muscle issue, the attacking midfielder will leave the club with 43 games and six goals. Mantuan has been in Parque São Jorge since he was a child.

