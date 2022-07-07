Nadal has a 7mm tear but wants to play against Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal want to go to the game with Nick Kyrgios, even after receiving the news that he has a seven millimeter tear in one of his abdominal muscles. The information is advanced by Marca, which reveals that the Spaniard has his eyes set on the Wimbledon semi-finals, even if he can enter physically diminished.

In this sense, Nadal will train this Thursday afternoon with Marc Lopezin order to understand how you feel after having finished the duel with taylor fritz in trouble. After defeating the American, he turned on the alarm sirens and admitted that he was worried, but now he only thinks about facing Kyrgios.

The morning was marked by the decisive medical exams, which rule out a more complicated scenario, but which is still challenging.

Nadal admits giving up before facing Kyrgios: “I’m worried…”

Betano has another great mission for you! Place a multiple bet (3 or more selections) on any Wimbledon match for a minimum amount of €5 and if you lose your bet you receive 50% of the value of the bet as a Free Bet. That is, if you bet €5, you receive €2.5; if you bet €20, you receive €10.

If you’re not registered yet, register here and get a 50% bonus up to €50 with your first deposit!