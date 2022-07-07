Nadal seeks heroic comeback and have Kyrgios in the semi

Nadal had to deal with an abdominal injury, which limited his movements on the serve Photo: AELTC

London, England) – Once again, Rafael Nadal needed all his fighting spirit to win a tennis match. The Spaniard was on the court for 4:20 hours and suffered from an abdominal injury, which limited his service movement and worried his family and team who were following the game closely. Against the American Taylor Fritz, also affected by physical problems and suffering from discomfort in the thigh, Nadal won a five-set duel with partials of 3/6, 7/5, 3/6, 7/5 and 7/6 (7-4).

Two-time Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010 and winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, Nadal will play in his 38th career Slam semi-final. On London grass, he will make his eighth semi. Also champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros this season, the 36-year-old veteran scored his 19th straight Grand Slam tournament win in 2022.

Former number 1 in the world and current fourth place, Nadal faces next Friday the Australian Nick Kyrgios, 40th in the ranking, who will play its first Grand Slam semifinal at age 27. The Spaniard leads the record 6-3 with a recent victory at this year’s Indian Wells Masters 1000. At Wimbledon, they have faced each other twice, with one victory for each side.

Beaten in the quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz had the best result of his career in a Grand Slam. Until then, the 24-year-old American’s best result had been the round of 16 of this year’s Australian Open. At Wimbledon, he had never made it past the third round. But of the season, he won his first Masters 1000 at Indian Wells, beating Nadal himself in the final, and was coming off the grass at Eastbourne.

Fritz had five straight games in the first set

Nadal started with a break right away and won the first two games of the match, but after opening 3/1 he stalled on the scoreboard. It was Fritz’s turn to play better and score an incredible run. The American not only returned the break he had at a disadvantage, but also hit the Spaniard’s serve once more to win five games in a row and thus take the first half.

Spaniard reacted in the 2nd set, but the team asked to abandon

Rafa’s response could not have been better, with three games won to open the second set. But the southpaw from Mallorca took a break back in the fifth game, saw Fritz draw at 3/3 and to make matters worse he felt an abdominal injury in the seventh, when he faced another break-point and even with pain he was able to confirm.

Then came a request for medical attention, an exit from the court and then a very reticent turn from Nadal, who even won his next service game, but showing greater difficulty with the serve, which was well below normal. Even so, the Spaniard kept fighting, avoided new breaks and even pressured Fritz once again to score a new break and tie the game. Even Sebastian Nadal, the tennis player’s father, signaled to his son that it would be better to abandon the match.

Fritz regained the lead in the third, while the 4th set had ups and downs.

Although he continued on the court and sought equality in sets, Nadal continued down with the serve and at the beginning of the third partial he took another break. Still during the partial, it was Fritz’s turn to ask for a knee service. The American managed well the advantage obtained in the beginning and even scored a new break on top of his rival in the ninth and final game to open 2 to 1.

The fourth set started with a streak of three breaks, two in favor of Nadal. The Spaniard still escaped a break-point in the fourth game to 3/1 on the scoreboard. Fritz would only seek the tie in the eighth game, when he finally managed to return the break. But Nadal kept fighting, pressing hard on returns, and would break again in the penultimate game of the partial.

Definition only in the fifth set tiebreak

The servers started the fifth set with quick games and without major risks, until Nadal finally got the first break and led by 4/3 in a very long game, but Fritz sought a tie soon after, counting on errors from the Spaniard. And again, the two players returned to confirm their services smoothly.

Nadal started the tiebreak in great style and opened 5-0, and in one of the points Fritz even reached a short, but made the mistake with the forehand. The comfortable advantage built up helped the two-time champion in the final stretch of the game, even though the North American rival managed to reduce the difference to just two points at a given moment. Nadal held the lead until the end and secured his place in the semi.