Natália comments on intimate video leaked during BBB 22: ‘It hurt’

Last Tuesday, 5th, Natália Deodato, participant of BBB 22, commented on her intimate video that was leaked during her participation in the reality show. She said she was very shaken and even had panic attacks.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @natalia.deodatoNatália comments on intimate video leaked during BBB 22: ‘It hurt’

In stories, a netizen asked about the recording. Natalia then began to speak: “The reaction I have when I see any crime! For those who do not know this is a crime is in Law 13.718 Art.218. Anyone who shares, shows, posts, is committing a serious crime! Report it! It could be you, your sister or your daughter!” “It happened to me and it happens daily to many women in the world! The more ratings you give, the more women suffer!” she added.

Subsequently, the former BBB reported that the leak came to shake her psychological and that she had to seek help to deal with the information: “I had a crisis of crying and panic, I suffer a lot of harassment because of the crime committed by the clueless who even has already been identified! I needed a lot of psychological help not to lose my ground! Today I am really better but until recently I was still very bad”.

Natália said that she tried to get through the situation in the best way, but she couldn’t help but feel bad: “I tried to make fun of it, I tried to show that it didn’t hurt me, but it hurt a lot.”

Finally, she said that all legal measures have been taken. “My prayer is that justice will be done, as it was a very evil act”, concluded the model.