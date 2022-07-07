Natália Deodato speaks about the leak of intimate video and exposes the author of the crime: “It has already been identified”

For those who don’t remember, while I was confined to the BBB 22an alleged intimate video of Natalia Deodato roamed through social media. At the time, the team that coordinated the nail designer’s media spoke out and stated that legal measures were already being taken. This Wednesday (6), the influencer spoke about the subject and spoke about the exposure of privacy.

“For those who don’t know this is a crime it’s in Law 13.718 Art.218. Anyone who shares, shows, posts, is committing a serious crime! Report it! It could be you, your sister or your daughter!” Natalia. “It happened to me and it happens daily to many women in the world! The more audience you give, the more women suffer!”.

“I had a crying fit and panicI suffer a lot harassment because of the crime committed by the clueless who has even been identified! I needed a lot of psychological help not to lose my ground! Today I am really better but until recently I was still very bad”, he concluded.

Preconception

Recently, in an interview with the Glamor magazine, Natalia recalled the prejudice suffered due to the condition of vitiligo. ‘Since it’s not working, since God has this to give me, I’m going to try to see the positive side’. I started to have psychological support and to look at myself with more love. And as I was accepting myself, some spots even disappeared”, he concluded.