Neto says that Cssio is the biggest idol of Corinthians and asks for renewal of Vtor Pereira

The Corinthians classification against Boca Juniors, won after a penalty shootout, at Bombonera, last Tuesday, still has repercussions among the fans. This Wednesday, Neto, presenter and former number 10 of Timão, praised Cássio for his performance in Argentina and declared that the goalkeeper has reached the status of the greatest idol in the history of the alvinegro club.

“Congratulations to Cassio. Today, he is the greatest idol in the history of Corinthians. Marcelinho Carioca has already passed, Socrates has passed. I know that each generation has their favorite, but he is the greatest in history”, said Neto during the program Donos da Bola, on TV Bandeirantes.

The former Corinthians player highly praised the attitude of the white-and-white club. Timão drew 0-0 in regulation time, in the penalty shootout, the Parque São Jorge club won 6-5 and Cássio defended two penalties. According to Neto, Vítor Pereira was fundamental for the positive result.

“The strategy was excellent. I even thought it was bad, but when I saw Boca play, I thought it could work. The only fear I had was the penalty in the first half, that if I did, it would go bad for Corinthians. I wouldn’t have the head to tie there. But what did the VP do? They hit Benedetto, put 20 defenders and it worked”, said the former Timão player.

The Portuguese coach has a contract until the end of this year. In addition to the praise, Neto made a request to the board in relation to Vítor Pereira: a contract renewal with the Corinthians coach.

“Renew with him, Duílio. Don’t do what was done in the past administration, which sent everyone away. You have a manager, a guy who can do almost the same as Abel, or rather, it depends on what you want”, declared the presenter.

