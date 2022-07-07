New Citroën C3 will have flex versions 1.0 manual and 1.6 automatic

The supply of chips for vehicle production has been in short supply since last year, and has become a problem in new car production. The shortage of semiconductors changed the launch schedule. And one of those affected is the new Citroen C3. The hatch would debut in the country in March, when production began in Porto Real (RJ), but it should only arrive in August. In the last few days, the first units on board have revealed versions and engines.

According to the website Secret Autosa Citroen confirmed the new date to the dealers. At the very least, the launch seems closer to happening. That’s what the flag shows (below). Amidst a convoy of Stellantis news, C3 units run uncloaked. And the data from Denatran confirm: the compact will have 1.0 and 1.6 flexible engines.

AutosSegredos / Reproduction

The hatch revealed worldwide in September 2021 will have, in the country, the versions Live 1.0, Feel 1.0, First Edition 1.0, Feel 1.6, Feel 1.6 Pack AT, First Edition 1.6 AT.

engines

At first, the Live, Feel and First Edition configurations of the new Citroën C3 will have a 1.0 Firefly engine, as in the Fiat Argo and not Peugeot 208. It therefore has 71 hp and 10 mkgf of torque at 3,250 rpm, with gasoline in the tank. With ethanol, the numbers rise to, respectively, 75 hp and 10.7 mkgf. Here, the transmission is always a 5-speed manual.

The Feel, Feel Pack and First Edition versions with a 1.6-liter engine will have a power of 113 hp and a torque of 15.4 mkgf at 4,250 rpm, when drinking the petroleum derivative. With vegetable fuel in the tank, it generates 120 hp and 15.6 mkgf – also at 4,500 rpm. The exchange options are divided into 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The mechanics, finally, come from the Peugeot 208 cousin. (read more).

Like Indian?

As well as the Indian model, presented last year, the Brazilian Citroën C3 should come with the following measurements: 3.98 meters in length, 1.73 m in width and 1.58 m in height. The wheelbase is 2.54 meters.

Citroën/Disclosure

The hatch’s trunk holds 315 liters of luggage. But for now, these are unofficial numbers. After all, the data of the national model has not yet been released.

Contents

And if the measures can differ between the Asian and Brazilian models, the same can be said of the content. The new C3 will at least come with the basics. That is, dual airbags, ABS brakes and traction and stability controls. Central screen, alloy wheels, digital instrument panel, air conditioning, among other amenities, will also be in the hatch.

Citroën/Disclosure

However, the model will have front seats with integrated headrests. That is, the seats of the entry version will be thinner and thinner. The more expensive versions should have a separate backrest, more leg support and larger flaps.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

exclusive offer



Fiat Pulse Drive Turbo 200 See now