New Hyundai HB20: is it still a good option to buy used from a previous version? – 07/07/2022

It was in September 2012 that Hyundai introduced the HB20 model to Brazil. With an indisputably attractive look, it was immediately desired – or at least considered – by buyers in the category with the largest share in the national market, that of compact hatchbacks.

Until that moment, Hyundai was represented exclusively by the Caoa group and sold only more expensive models. It ranked eighth among the best-selling brands, with less than 3% market share. Almost ten years later, a lot has changed, and Hyundai is now the third best-selling brand in the country, with a share of more than 13% in the year 2022.

There is no doubt that the main responsible for this growth was the HB20, which has already passed the first million units sold and today occupies the leadership in the commercialization of passenger vehicles with some clearance.

This week, this important model was presented with a new body design, apparently less controversial than the previous one, and has everything to keep the market leadership. Whenever this kind of thing happens in the new market, the question arises among used ones: how will the old HB20s deal with the novelty?

Low devaluation

The Hyundai HB20 is one of the darlings of the used market, and the new 2023 model is unlikely to change that. The devaluation is low, something that the buyer of this category values ​​a lot. To give you an idea, in the year of launch, it was presented with prices ranging from R$32,000 for the Comfort 1.0 version to R$48,000 for the automatic Premium 1.6 version. Today, these same versions in the used market have a Fipe table of R$40,000 and R$50,000, respectively.

It is not right to say that it appreciated, since inflation must be taken into account in this period, but it is clear that prices remained stable, and few models achieve this feat.

The first change in look happened after three years and it was shy. The 2015 model, the last year of the first design, today has a Fipe table of R$46,000 for the entry-level version, while the 2016 model is R$49,000, a very small difference.

Another four years passed until the second visual reform, which was much more relevant to the point of being considered a new generation. The 2019 model, the last year of the old bodywork, today has a Fipe table of R$ 61 thousand for the entry version.

Interestingly, the entry-level version of the 2020 model has a lower Fipe Table value of R$60,000. Difficult to understand why, but it was clear that in the two examples of these ranges of the main visual changes there was no significant change in the market value of the HB20.

Maintenance

Hyundai kept the engine and transmission set that were already available on the HB20 for the 2023 version. This is great news for the used market, which rules out the possibility of a lack of spare parts.

This is the engine of the Kappa family, which has accompanied the HB20 since its launch in versions equipped with a 1.0 engine. Since then, the turbo has been introduced in 2016 and direct injection in 2020, but the naturally aspirated engine with indirect injection, available in entry-level versions, has always been among the options.

The 1.6 engine of the Gamma family is in the past, which was no longer offered in the HB20. However, given the huge number of cars manufactured with this engine, including other models from Hyundai and Kia Motors, there is no possibility that the used market will not be supplied with spare parts in the short and medium term.

In entry categories, such as the HB20, this type of information is important for the used car buyer to have more confidence in the choice.

Models that can be avoided

But not everything is rosy for the Hyundai HB20, which also has versions that should be avoided. In fact, no model or version of HB20 is so bad as to be discarded, but in the face of better options it is worth the alert.

It is good to avoid the first HB20 with automatic transmission, between the 2013 and 2015 models. It used a four-speed gearbox, which was not very efficient and left the car with a reputation for spending. As of the 2016 model, it has six gears and has become one of the references in the segment.

For those who want an automatic HB20, it’s worth the effort to consider the post-2016 models, which start at R$59,000. Considering that the cheapest of the automatic HB20s is priced at R$47,000 for the 2013 model, the difference of R$12,000 is not even that big given the benefits.

Other HB20s that can be avoided are those equipped with turbo between the years 2016 and 2019. Far from being bad, but these models had sales much lower than expected, being rare in the used market. Rarity is good among the old ones, but used with a few years of life are rare cars that tend to be forgotten.

Offered only with manual transmission and without direct fuel injection, they were overshadowed by Volkswagen’s more efficient TSI. It was only in the generation change that this engine gained direct injection and automatic transmission, matching the HB20 in modernity with its competitors.

Finally, it is good to avoid the simpler packages of the Comfort version of the HB20 for the simple reason that they have the same Fipe Table value of more complete packages. For example, between 2013 and 2019 an HB20 Comfort, Comfort Plus or Comfort Style has exactly the same market value, at least in theory.

In practice, they are different packages, where Style is the most complete, therefore the most desired. As it makes no sense to pay the same for a simpler car, I recommend avoiding it, unless it is an excellent opportunity with low mileage and good condition.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Cars.